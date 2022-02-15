Watch Now: It's official: USA-BMX facility is open for business in Tulsa

“To our new neighbors, I can promise you that our team wants to see a champion rise from this neighborhood to represent us on the global scale,” Fernandez said.

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who represents the district in which the BMX facility is located, said she is excited about what it can offer the community.

“I think of it not just as a single development, but more so what BMX can bring by way of foot traffic to the new development that is coming to the Greenwood District as well as the businesses that are there and have been for quite some time,” Hall-Harper said.

“I see this as BMX being a critical piece to the revitalization of Greenwood and Black entrepreneurship in this space.”

Wednesday’s ceremony was held in front of a giant, multi-colored USA BMX sign, with the world-class Hardesty National BMX Stadium behind it. The stadium is home to two separate tracks — one for average riders and one for elite and Olympic riders.

That’s where Adam Scott, in uniform and sitting on his bike, was the minute it was done.

Just like Kai Wall, he wanted to hit the track — only he’s no kid.