Watch Now: Investigation of body found in shallow grave will be 'slow, laborious,' police say

Police say it may take a long time before they have answers about human remains that were being investigated Thursday in a shallow grave in northeast Tulsa.

An officer found what was believed to be a body buried in a creek just north of 12400 E. Admiral Place on Wednesday afternoon, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said. Officers guarded the site overnight as preparations were made to exhume the remains Thursday.

​Watkins said investigators were following leads about a missing person when the body was found, but police don’t want to disclose which case for the family’s sake.

“We’re going to have to talk to the family about this,” Watkins said. “I don’t want to give the family false hope or make them expect something. We need to wait before we speculate on who it might be.”

The Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit, the State Medical Examiner’s Office, anthropologists and other agencies began processing the scene Thursday morning.

“This is going to be a slow, laborious process for our crime scene unit and for the Medical Examiner’s Office, so it’s going to be a very long time before we know the answers,” Watkins said.