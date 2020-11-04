Watch Now: Inhofe wins fifth Senate term, says it will be his last

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe won his fifth — and he says final — full term on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Abby Broyles and three others.

Inhofe, who turns 86 in a few weeks, said this will be his last term.

“You mean am I gonna do this again?” Inhofe said when asked if would run again. “No? You heard it here.”

Inhofe was first elected to public office in 1966, and has been in 51 elections of various kinds since. He’s won all but three, last losing in 1984 — six years before Broyles was born.

Inhofe was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives two years later, and to the Senate in a 1994 special election. He has already served longer in federal office than anyone in state history.

Inhofe took some flak for avoiding Broyles — or even mentioning her name — in public debate. Tuesday he offered no apologies.

“I did have formidable opposition,” he said. “You need to know something because it’s no wonder that she wanted a joint event. A joint event is how a challenger gets attention. You have a joint event and all of a sudden there are 25% more people watching than would be watching otherwise. You don’t wanna do that. But everything turned out fine.”

