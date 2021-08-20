Watch Now: In Sgt. John Harris' death, his life comforting those in need comes to light

Everyone knew Sgt. John Harris was outstanding.
Even while he was in patrol, those at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office who worked alongside him noticed how his care for others didn't run out, even when they met the end of theirs. Later, it was obvious that the founder and supervisor of the department's Officer Assistance Program had to be a special, extremely passionate person.
But it wasn't until the day of his death that everyone would learn the entirety of the lengths to which Harris, 43, went to uplift others; that was the nature of his job.
"One of the staples to have a successful Officer Assistance Program is that it has to remain anonymous," Sheriff Vic Regalado said, noting that even he, as department head, couldn't order Harris to share anything about any of his "very private" interactions with deputies.
Upon Harris' death, those he supported broke the silence, and the Sheriff's Office has been inundated with personal tales from members of area police departments and even those in other states about just how instrumental Harris was in getting them through difficult times.
He was there to lend a listening ear, sit with someone in a hospital room, or go "full-steam ahead" like he did when the late Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and now-recovered TPD Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot in the line of duty, Regalado said. Harris provided a shoulder to cry on and assisted with the family, the funeral and whatever else officers needed — none of which Regalado was aware of until Thursday.
“When I brought this up to his father (a retired Oklahoma Highway patrolman), he was like, 'You know, he would never tell me about these cases because he couldn’t, so I really never knew the impact that he had until tonight,'” Regalado recounted.
"And just knowing that his son had such a positive impact made the worst day of his life just a little bit better.”
Harris died Thursday after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. He leaves behind his wife, four children, extended family and a legion of law enforcement officers who are better off for knowing him, friends said.
He touched the lives of plenty of residents, too. Harris served as TCSO's Tulsa State Fair commander, as well as the assistant team leader of its Special Response Team, and in 2019, he earned the agency’s “Life Saving Award” for saving the life of a 2-year-old who had fallen from a moving vehicle.
Harris was up for more awards this year, officials said.
Maj. Jason Morrison was Harris' first field training officer, and he said it was obvious from the beginning that Harris was unique.
Even with the Officer Assistance Program he built and led — which is helping deputies now with this loss — Harris made sure his people had what they needed, even down to a cup of coffee or a smile.
Stubborn and tenacious would be good words to describe him, Morrison said with a chuckle.
"He was a very driven guy," the major said. "Even if he got told no, no wasn't an option. It was just a step in his way to get there eventually."
Regalado knew that well. He was skeptical at first, he said, when Harris came to him a couple of years ago with the idea of a full-time program to support officers' mental well-being.
The Sheriff's Office was in a period of rebuilding and lacking manpower, Regalado said, though he conceded maybe a group on a voluntary basis could be formed. Harris kept showing up — with statistics on suicide, alcoholism, spousal and drug abuse, plans, and impassioned pleas. Eventually, the sheriff gave him a chance.
"Well, three years later it’s one of the better ones in the state of Oklahoma," Regalado said of the program. "He did an outstanding job, and it’s just really credited to his passion for it."
Harris helped members of agencies all over the state, and even agencies outside the state, at all times in all kinds of ways big and small.
"Where he had found the time to do all that and, more importantly, be a beloved husband to his wife and a father to his kids is simply amazing," Regalado said. "He will be missed."
'Is it any less tragic?'
The Sheriff’s Office has said Harris contracted the virus in the course of his duties, and Regalado noted Friday that an employee who worked closely with Harris also had the virus but suffered no adverse effects.
Employees and inmates are encouraged to get vaccinated and wear masks, but neither is required from either group, and Regalado said he found it "highly inappropriate" that he received inquiries immediately after Harris' death as to whether he was vaccinated.
"Frankly, it's no one's business," Regalado said. "If he was not vaccinated, is his death any less tragic? If he was vaccinated, is it any less tragic?"
The Sheriff's Office is following largely the same COVID-19 protocols it implemented in 2020 in the first wave of the pandemic, and just as before, it sees spikes in cases reflective of those across the community at large. Harris' death will not change those precautions, the sheriff said.
Last week, the jail saw its active cases climb to 77 among the 1,200 to 1,300 people incarcerated there, and 16 employees across the agency were out with COVID-19. But this week, Regalado shared, there are 27 active cases among inmates, and 11 employees out with the virus.
Most of the reported cases among employees or inmates the agency have not been severe, Regalado said, but it's a virus that affects every person differently.
Risk has always been inherent in the job of law enforcement.
For Capt. Michael Heisten, he said receiving news of his mentor's death made him speechless, with the possible harm from the virus more real and tangible; it "absolutely" makes him more nervous to be in the field, Heisten said.
"But unfortunately, there's calls that we have to go to and situations that we're involved in as law enforcement officers that we can't do the social distancing; we have to be close to somebody or touch somebody," he said. "We have detention officers in the jail who work every day in our pods where individuals may have COVID and we don't know. We just don't know.
"It makes it scary, but we signed up to protect our community, and we're going to continue to do that."