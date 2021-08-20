Watch Now: In Sgt. John Harris' death, his life comforting those in need comes to light

Everyone knew Sgt. John Harris was outstanding.

Even while he was in patrol, those at Tulsa County Sheriff's Office who worked alongside him noticed how his care for others didn't run out, even when they met the end of theirs. Later, it was obvious the founder and supervisor of the department's Officer Assistance Program had to be a special, extremely passionate person.

But it wasn't until the day of his death that everyone would learn the entirety of the lengths to which Harris, 43, went to uplift others; that was the nature of his job.

"One of the staples to have a successful Officer Assistance Program is that it has to remain anonymous," Sheriff Vic Regalado said, noting that even he, as department head, couldn't order Harris to share anything about any of his "very private" interactions with deputies.

Upon Harris' death, those he supported broke the silence, and TCSO has been inundated with personal tales from members of area police departments and even those in other states about just how instrumental Harris was in getting them through difficult times.