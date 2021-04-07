Watch Now: I-44/U.S. 75 traffic tie-ups to continue, but project on schedule

ODOT extended work warning signs, with estimated travel times, several miles out from the interchange, "as a result of drivers not slowing down for the work zone," she said.

"Particularly on northbound U.S. 75 (near the Tulsa Hills shopping center), traffic has to slow down to allow for safe merging into the one-lane configuration," Mitchell said.

There have been at least 30 vehicle crashes in the area since early March, worked by both the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa police, said state Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart.

And that figure does not include reports that have not yet been submitted, nor crashes since April 1, Stewart said.

The crashes have included one that shut down southbound U.S. 75 at the I-44 interchange for several hours on March 18.

"Both I-44 and U.S. 75 are busy corridors especially during the rush hours, so going slow and paying attention to surrounding traffic are critical," Mitchell said.

Completion of the bridge replacements, ramp realignments and highway widening is scheduled for early 2023, weather permitting.