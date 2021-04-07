Watch Now: I-44/U.S. 75 traffic tie-ups to continue, but project on schedule

Highway traffic tie-ups in west Tulsa due to a massive project on Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 will continue for months, but the project is "on schedule and doing good," a spokeswoman said.
The project includes:
• Widening and reconstructing all pavement on I-44 from four lanes to six between the west side of the Arkansas River bridge and Union Avenue.
• Replacing five bridges — one at Union Avenue over I-44, two U.S. 75 bridges over I-44 and two U.S. 75 bridges over Mooser Creek (located just south of I-44/U.S. 75 junction).
• Replacing and slightly reconfiguring all four cloverleaf ramps at the interchange to match geometry of the new elevation of the U.S. 75 bridges over I-44.
• Construction of some additional piers; these will be part of future projects for the interchange.
Traffic on both I-44 and U.S. 75 is narrowed to one lane near the interchange.
"Right now crews are building a section of the temporary U.S. 75 bridge on the northbound side, which will be used while other sections of older bridges are removed and new bridges are built," Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said in an email Wednesday.
"Lanes will remain narrowed several months more while this completes," she said.
ODOT extended work warning signs, with estimated travel times, several miles out from the interchange, "as a result of drivers not slowing down for the work zone," she said.
"Particularly on northbound U.S. 75 (near the Tulsa Hills shopping center), traffic has to slow down to allow for safe merging into the one-lane configuration," Mitchell said.
There have been at least 30 vehicle crashes in the area since early March, worked by both the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa police, said state Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart.
And that figure does not include reports that have not yet been submitted, nor crashes since April 1, Stewart said.
The crashes have included one that shut down southbound U.S. 75 at the I-44 interchange for several hours on March 18.
"Both I-44 and U.S. 75 are busy corridors especially during the rush hours, so going slow and paying attention to surrounding traffic are critical," Mitchell said.
Completion of the bridge replacements, ramp realignments and highway widening is scheduled for early 2023, weather permitting.
The $90 million project "will greatly impact traffic in the west side of the city over the next two years, and drivers are urged to plan ahead for significant delays to commutes and travel in this area,” ODOT said in a statement when the work began.
The project is the largest in Tulsa’s history in terms of cost, Mitchell has said.
The work is the first of five “packages” to improve the I-44/U.S. 75 interchange and the I-44 west end corridor between the Arkansas River and the western I-44/I-244 split.
Plans for additional work in the corridor are still being developed, and some are not yet funded or scheduled.
I-44 between the I-244 western split and the Arkansas River in Tulsa is the oldest remaining section of interstate on the ODOT system.
Built in the early 1950s, the corridor predates the creation of the interstate system.