Watch Now: I-44/U.S. 75 interchange work causing traffic headaches that have only just begun

That is expected to last for at least two months, depending on weather, she said.

The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound U.S. 75 and the southbound U.S. 75 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 at the interchange also are closed through early 2022.

Drivers are urged to use an alternative route, such as Interstate 244.

Skelly Drive on the south side of I-44 also is closed between Union Avenue and Olympia Avenue until further notice.

“Typically, it takes traffic several weeks to adjust,” she said of major projects such as the one in west Tulsa, the largest in terms of cost in the city’s history.

The $90 million project includes:

Widening and reconstructing all pavement on I-44 from four lanes to six between the west side of the Arkansas River bridge and Union Avenue

Replacing five bridges: one at Union Avenue over I-44, two U.S. 75 bridges over I-44 and two U.S. 75 bridges over Mooser Creek (located just south of I-44/U.S. 75 junction)

Replacing and slightly reconfiguring all four cloverleaf ramps at the interchange to match geometry of the new elevation of the U.S. 75 bridges over I-44