Watch Now: High schoolers help Tulsa Police demonstrate traffic stop 'do's and dont's'

The behavior of Roberts and her driver was presented as a don’t.

“When you’re getting stopped, that’s not the time to argue about what you’re getting stopped for,” Officer Larry Woods explained.

“You can take it to court. If you get stopped for a speeding ticket and you really don’t think that you were speeding, take it to court. That’s your right, and you can fight it in court.”

Nicole England, the student who participated in the exercise, noted that in either iteration, whether she and her passenger were being polite or unruly, the officer’s demeanor didn’t change much — it just made his attempt in gathering information more difficult and time consuming or less so.

“You’re going to have to have interactions with police officers and it’s good to know how to treat police officers, how to keep yourself safe and know your rights,” the novice driver said.

Police department personnel, including the motorcycle officers featured during that session, presented themselves as open books for any of the students’ questions.