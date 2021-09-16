Watch Now: High schoolers help Tulsa Police demonstrate traffic stop 'do's and dont's'

Maj. Laurel Roberts hung her torso out of the front passenger window of the SUV, turning to yell at an officer who was approaching from a motorcycle behind with red-and-blue lights ablaze.
“What’s going on? Why are you stopping us?” the Tulsa police administrator asked before quickly dipping back inside to grab her smartphone to film. “Do you know who my dad is?”
The outlandish performance brought chuckles from a handful of students who were gathered in a corner of the parking lot at Street School, but according to officers, it’s more common than one might think.
Roberts spoke over the driver of her vehicle, a giggly high school sophomore who was a little less confident playing the role of a rampaging civilian, as the officer attempted to get her information. She later even jumped outside the vehicle to make sure its tag was expired as the officer said.
It was iteration two of a traffic stop exercise meant to give students involved in Project Trust — who were mostly new or up-and-coming drivers — an idea of the recommended “do’s and don’ts” when they’ve been pulled over by police for a traffic infraction.
The behavior of Roberts and her driver was presented as a don’t.
“When you’re getting stopped, that’s not the time to argue about what you’re getting stopped for,” Officer Larry Woods explained.
“You can take it to court. If you get stopped for a speeding ticket and you really don’t think that you were speeding, take it to court. That’s your right, and you can fight it in court.”
Nicole England, the student who participated in the exercise, noted that in either iteration, whether she and her passenger were being polite or unruly, the officer’s demeanor didn’t change much — it just made his attempt in gathering information more difficult and time consuming or less so.
“You’re going to have to have interactions with police officers and it’s good to know how to treat police officers, how to keep yourself safe and know your rights,” the novice driver said.
Police department personnel, including the motorcycle officers featured during that session, presented themselves as open books for any of the students’ questions.
They ran the gamut, touching on traffic enforcement and general questions about police policy, down to the uniforms they wear, and officers explained some of the main things they’re looking for in a traffic enforcement and common missteps drivers take on stops.
“The big thing is getting out of the car or digging under the seat,” Woods said, advising motorists to wait with their hands on the steering wheel until officers approach the window. “We don’t know who you are. You could’ve just killed a family member or friend, you could’ve robbed a bank or escaped from a prison and have a loaded gun under there.
“Wait until we give you the order to OK, go ahead and get in the glove box or get under the seat instead of doing it before we get up there. That’s just safety for us and safety for you.”
Traffic enforcement officers are mainly concerned that drivers are doing so safely and following the speed limit — Woods cited someone that morning who was late to work and going 82 mph in a 40 mph zone — and typically check driver’s licenses and insurance, a vehicle’s tag and whether occupants are wearing their seat belt.
“Other than that, we’re going to cut you a ticket,” Woods said, reiterating that signing a ticket is not an admission of guilt. “If you want to dispute it you can take it to court and dispute it that way.”