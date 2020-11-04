Watch Now: Hern, other Republican House members easily win re-election

Oklahoma’s four incumbent Republican members of Congress, including the 1st District’s Kevin Hern, all won re-election by wide margins on Tuesday while their Democratic colleague, the 5th District’s Kendra Horn, remained locked in a tight battle with GOP challenger Stephanie Bice.

In winning a second term, Hern easily overcame Asamoa-Caesar’s 9,400-vote advantage in mail-in ballots to win by 30 percentage points.

Independent Evelyn L. Rogers received about 3.5%.

“The most important thing in all of this is that we keep our nation focused on Christ,” Hern said at the Tulsa County Republican watch party Tuesday evening.

“I’m honored to go to Congress for another two years to continue the fight to move this country to the place it needs to be. And President Trump, we thank you for that.

“We as a nation need to get back on the pathway of what these founders, the original founders, the founding fathers talked about in leading this country on a way of limited government — remembering our freedoms and our personal liberties and not the socialist democrat direction that we’re seeing right now with the Democrat Party led by New Yorkers and people from California.”