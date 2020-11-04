Watch Now: Hern, other Republican House members easily win re-election

Oklahoma’s four incumbent Republican members of Congress, including the 1st District’s Kevin Hern, all won re-election by wide margins on Tuesday while their Democratic colleague, the 5th District’s Kendra Horn, remained locked in a tight battle with GOP challenger Stephanie Bice.
In winning a second term, Hern easily overcame Asamoa-Caesar’s 9,400-vote advantage in mail-in ballots to win by 30 percentage points.
Independent Evelyn L. Rogers received about 3.5%.
“The most important thing in all of this is that we keep our nation focused on Christ,” Hern said at the Tulsa County Republican watch party Tuesday evening.
“I’m honored to go to Congress for another two years to continue the fight to move this country to the place it needs to be. And President Trump, we thank you for that.
“We as a nation need to get back on the pathway of what these founders, the original founders, the founding fathers talked about in leading this country on a way of limited government — remembering our freedoms and our personal liberties and not the socialist democrat direction that we’re seeing right now with the Democrat Party led by New Yorkers and people from California.”
Asamoa-Caesar, the son of Ghanian immigrants, received substantial assistance from the Ghanian-Americans nationally but it wasn’t enough to dent Hern.
Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, whose constituency includes northwest Tulsa and Osage and Creek counties, racked up his usual 50-point victory.
Since winning a special election in 1994, Lucas has never been seriously challenged and usually gets more than 70% of the general election vote. This year he got 78.5% against Democrat Zoe Midyett, a Wellston farmer and business owner.
Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin was right behind Lucas, getting 75% against Democrat Danyell Lanier and Libertarian Richie Castaldo. Neither of Mullin’s opponents raised much money or were able to campaign on a scale to match the sprawling Second District.
Speaking to a watch party at the restaurant his family owns in Stilwell, Mullin noted it has been a difficult year personally not only because of COVID-19 but because of a serious injury to his teenage son Jim.
Mullin spent a good deal of the year with Jim in physical rehabilitation centers.
“Whatever happens,” he said, “we’re a blessed nation. We can agree to disagree.”
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole won his 10th term with 65.5% against Democrat Mary Brannon and Libertarian Bob White.
The four Republicans carried every county in their districts and won by an average of more than 40 percentage points.
Horn and Bice, meanwhile, were locked in a very tight contest, with voters still in line to cast ballots well into the night.
World staff writer Samantha Vicent contributed to this story.
