Watch now: Herman and Kate Kaiser Family YMCA opens to public, aims to become 'Tulsa's backyard'

Before the renovation project, the location was focused primarily on summer camps and programming for younger children, Drummond said.

With shortcomings like a gymnasium that still lacked air conditioning before the project, YMCA of Greater Tulsa Vice President of Mission Advancement Kyle Wilkes said the property was long overdue for a rework. Wilkes said he is hopeful the completed project can be a model for other national locations to use for turning a smaller summer camp location into a “true membership YMCA.”

The YMCA’s vision for the space tied heavily into its location near Turkey Mountain and the opportunity to help Tulsans stay connected to nature, Wilkes said.

“We wanted to do this in a way that was going to be respectful of nature and be conducive to this type of environment,” he said. “For example, if you look at our lodge, we’ve got big windows, it’s made of stone, there’s landscaping to not institutionalize the building, but to make it fit nicely in a place that nature deserves.”

Despite the uncertainty that accompanied the early months of the pandemic, the project broke ground in May 2020.