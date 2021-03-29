Watch Now: Greenwood Rising to present 'full truth' of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, project director says

Greenwood Rising's last exhibit, Journey to Reconciliation, will include an amphitheater for programming. It will also serve as a safe space for people to discuss issues and attitudes related to racial inequality.

The exhibit’s displays remind visitors that Greenwood rebuilt bigger and better after the 1921 Race Massacre, only to be battered back by the forces of urban renewal and the federal highway program of the late 1960s that led to a section of Interstate 244 being constructed through the heart of the neighborhood.

Before visitors can slip out of the building and back to their lives, they are asked to make a commitment to do something to foster racial reconciliation, and to write it down for all to see.

The commitments are highlighted on the wall before they fade into the background as new ones appear.

Only the visitors themselves will know whether they make good on their commitments, but Armstrong is holding out hope they will. After all, he points out, this telling of the story of Greenwood is about more than looking back at what was; it’s about what could be.

“This is really what I think Greenwood Rising will become known for. When people come here and experience this, they will leave different.”