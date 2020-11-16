Watch Now: Gov. Stitt sets early closing for bars as COVID-19 continues to spread

"Now is the time to do more," Gov. Kevin Stitt said Monday as he required bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m.

Stitt cited a 19% increase in the past week to hospitalizations across the state.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,538, and 1,249 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities.

"We're going to keep our businesses open safely, and we want to get all kids back in school at the end of the Christmas break," he said in a news conference from the Capitol. "In-person learning is so important to the development and the mental health of our children. Those are the goals, and it's going to take everyone's help in this to get there."

Stitt said effective Thursday, bars and restaurants will be required to close at 11 p.m., with no in-person food or beverage service after that time. Restaurants also must "ensure all tables are 6 feet apart." Stitt said properly sanitized dividers can be installed if safe spacing is not possible at the restaurant.