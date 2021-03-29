Watch Now: Gov. Stitt announces beginning of Phase 4 for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday the beginning of Phase 4 for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
This opens eligibility for all Oklahomans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, ages 16 and up. Officials noted that those under 18 will need parents' permission to receive the vaccine, and that parents would also need to attend the vaccination with their teen.
"We are gonna get our summers back Oklahoma, and the light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter," Stitt said.
He ended the Monday press conference by receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine himself.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.