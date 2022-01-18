 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Gov. Kevin Stitt wants state employees to serve as substitute teachers during COVID-19 surge
Watch now: Gov. Kevin Stitt wants state employees to serve as substitute teachers during COVID-19 surge

Stitt stock image (copy) (copy)

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that he will sign an executive order allowing state employees to serve as substitute teachers.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

Jan. 22, 2022 video. Gov. Stitt says order is to help schools stay open for in-person learning during COVID-19 teacher shortages

OKLAHOMA CITY — As more and more schools go to distance learning in the wake of the latest COVID-19 surge, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday announced a plan to let state employees serve as substitute teachers.

Stitt said he would sign an executive order to that effect.

“We expect state employees to be mobilized tomorrow and be reaching out to the school districts,” Stitt said. “That is our intent.”

The governor has criticized schools for not having an in-person option for instruction, saying students suffer mentally and academically without it.

State employees would not be paid a substitute teaching rate but would still be paid by their respective agency, said Steven Harpe, the state’s chief operating officer.

Oklahoma has 32,000 state employees, Stitt said.

The governor was asked about critics who suggest that the state employees will be merely babysitters.

“No. 1, we know that the best solution is our wonderful teachers across the state, in-person teaching young people,” Stitt said. “The second-best thing is obviously the substitute teachers.”

Kids are home alone when parents have to go to work, the governor said, and he would much rather have students in the classroom and believes most parents would agree with him.

State employees would have to pass a background check to be placed in a classroom, said Ryan Walters, education secretary.

Walters came under criticism last week for social media remarks he made saying schools weren’t doing enough to keep in-person learning a viable option.

Chad Warmington, State Chamber CEO and president, said his group also has launched a program to allow members of the business community to substitute teach in schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

