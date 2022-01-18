Watch now: Gov. Kevin Stitt wants state employees to serve as substitute teachers during COVID-19 surge

OKLAHOMA CITY — As more and more schools go to distance learning in the wake of the latest COVID-19 surge, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday announced a plan to let state employees serve as substitute teachers.

Stitt said he would sign an executive order to that effect.

“We expect state employees to be mobilized tomorrow and be reaching out to the school districts,” Stitt said. “That is our intent.”

The governor has criticized schools for not having an in-person option for instruction, saying students suffer mentally and academically without it.

State employees would not be paid a substitute teaching rate but would still be paid by their respective agency, said Steven Harpe, the state’s chief operating officer.

Oklahoma has 32,000 state employees, Stitt said.

The governor was asked about critics who suggest that the state employees will be merely babysitters.

“No. 1, we know that the best solution is our wonderful teachers across the state, in-person teaching young people,” Stitt said. “The second-best thing is obviously the substitute teachers.”