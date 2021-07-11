Workers apply a fresh coat of paint to the Golden Driller statue outside the RiverSpirit Expo center on the Tulsa County fairgrounds. Bill Haynes, of Bill Haynes Co., said on Saturday that the statue would take 40-50 gallons of a custom gold paint and that his crews expected to have the work done by Monday.
Watch Now: Golden Driller gets a fresh coat of paint
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A teenage boy with a teenage girl passenger drove a Jeep down a side road into the Arkansas River near Riverside Parkway and 121st Street about 9 p.m. Friday and ended up in about 2 feet of water before getting stuck.
ODOT planning new, redesigned interchange at major Tulsa intersection; virtual open house through July 28
- Updated
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is proposing a new diverging diamond interchange at the intersection of Memorial Drive/U.S. 64 and the Creek Turnpike/U.S. 169 in south Tulsa.
- Updated
The $125 million project bears little resemblance to the original vision, but the ultimate goal remains the same — to build a round-the-clock neighborhood.
- Updated
"It doesn't feel real yet," she said two days after sheriff's deputies found remains not far from where her son was last seen. A suspect is in custody on charges unrelated to the case, the Cherokee County sheriff.
- Updated
Lawmakers say constituents are worried about the "Chinese" buying up farmland. "If you don't live outside Tulsa or Oklahoma counties, you probably don't even understand the magnitude of (the problem)," said Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee.
- Updated
The forum, to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Cox Business Center, was announced on the first anniversary eve of the landmark decision.
- Updated
Eric Jayne, medical director and veterinarian at the Humane Society of Tulsa and many animal health and rescue organizations from Iowa to Hawaii, died July 2 in North Dakota.
- Updated
The south Tulsa apartment complex could lose its water supply Thursday because it has failed to pay its $108,582 past due bill.
- Updated
Officials once talked about a prairie preserve the size of Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.
- Updated
Bradley Eugene Davis, also known as Bradley Medford, is wanted for question in relation to Braeden Collins' disappearance. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 918-456-2583.