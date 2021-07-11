 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Golden Driller gets a fresh coat of paint
Watch Now: Golden Driller gets a fresh coat of paint

Work is expected to continue through the weekend.

Workers apply a fresh coat of paint to the Golden Driller statue outside the RiverSpirit Expo center on the Tulsa County fairgrounds. Bill Haynes, of Bill Haynes Co., said on Saturday that the statue would take 40-50 gallons of a custom gold paint and that his crews expected to have the work done by Monday.

