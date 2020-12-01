Watch now: Gilcrease Expressway extension on track for opening in about 18 months

Work on the west leg of the Gilcrease Expressway continues with officials saying Monday that completion is still expected in about 18 months.

Joe Echelle, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Assistant Executive Director of Maintenance, Engineering & Construction, told stakeholders during a virtual meeting Monday that the contractor was slightly ahead of schedule with concrete pouring for the new roadway scheduled to begin in February.

As the concrete is poured, first between 41st and 51st Streets, the highway “won’t just look like a dirt road at this point,” Echelle said.

State officials in July 2019 awarded a $259.3 million construction contract for the west leg of the Gilcrease Expressway.

The project consists of 5 miles of new, four-lane toll road beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of West 51st Street and ends just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street.

The road will include two bridges, one for each direction of traffic, over the Arkansas River.

Rich Brierre, Executive Director of the Indian Nations Council of Governments, said “seeing those spans reaching across the (Arkansas) river is a huge accomplishment.”