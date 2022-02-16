Watch Now: Future owner of proposed Bell's Amusement Park site 'slowing down' development process, Broken Arrow official says

A California-based amusement park company that apparently will be the owner of the Broken Arrow property where the proposed Bell’s Amusement Park would be situated is “slowing down” the development process, Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said in Tuesday’s Broken Arrow City Council meeting.
Spurgeon said in a news release posted the day after the meeting that leadership at the Santa Cruz Seaside Co., which owns Broken Arrow Investments LLC — which will take ownership of the east Broken Arrow property at the end of February — will conduct a market analysis on the property to determine the best use of the land.
Spurgeon said at the council meeting, which the Tulsa World viewed Wednesday in archived video, that he met with Karl Rice, president and CFO of Santa Cruz Seaside Co., in a Zoom meeting to discuss the company’s plans for the property development.
Rice told Spurgeon that Santa Cruz Seaside Co. was made aware of the property by the Bell family and that they have had a “relationship through being in the same industry” for decades, Spurgeon said.
“He basically shared with us that, first and foremost, they have not made a decision on how they are going to develop the property,” Spurgeon said. “He said, in fact, that property could or could not include an amusement park.”
Spurgeon said the company could develop a mixed-use project that includes an amusement park.
He said that before it moves forward with any plans, the company wants to conduct the market analysis to determine what it actually wants to develop there.
“He (Rice) did say they’re not going to invest halfway across the country and then not eventually develop the property,” Spurgeon said.
The company is still “nowhere near” submitting an application for any type of development, he said.
Spurgeon said he asked Rice to coordinate the company’s research into the area with the Broken Arrow Economic Development team.
He said Rice did not provide any timeline for when the application could be submitted.
The Santa Cruz Seaside Co. owns the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, a 20-plus acre amusement park in northern California with more than 40 rides. The company also owns several hotels, as well as being part owner of a charter sailing yacht and manager of several residential properties in Santa Cruz County, California.
Its website does not identify any properties outside of northern California or any amusement parks other than the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.
Tuesday’s meeting apparently is the first time the Santa Cruz Seaside Co. has been identified publicly as the soon-to-be owners of the property.
In December, Robbie Bell told the Tulsa World that his family had financing for the new amusement park project but that he was unable to disclose its source.
“We have financing. Let’s just put it like that,” he said then.
Asked then whether he and his father had purchased the property, Robby Bell said the structure of the business is completely proprietary, “and it has to remain that way.”
Wagoner County Assessor’s Office records show that the property is owned by a Santa Cruz, California-based holding company, Coast 1031 Exchange Inc.
