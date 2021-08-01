Watch Now: Former NFL star Donald Driver visits Tulsa to promote new flag football program

The Driven NFL Flag Football initiative targets youths who face significant barriers to opportunities. Karen Gilbert, the executive director at Tulsa Crime Stoppers, explained sites were chosen in order to be accessible to kids in section eight housing.

"We picked areas where kids don't have that opportunity to play in organized sports, whether they don't have the means or transportation to," Gilbert said Sunday. "It's not everyday that you get to play on an NFL flag football team, sponsored by Donald Driver, and then have the opportunity to be surrounded by police and fire fighters wanting to mentor these kids and help them be successful in life."

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, also participating in promoting the event on Sunday, said the league will offer mentorship, organization and support that he hopes will change lives and better the community.

"For these young guys, we never want to have that negative encounter with them later on," Franklin said. "We'll never know the full impact this could have, but as Donald Driver said, 'even if we just change one kid's life, it's worth it.'"

Driven NFL Flag Football will be offered at three different sites:

• Johnson Park, 6009 Riverside Drive.