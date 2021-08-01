Watch Now: Former NFL star Donald Driver visits Tulsa to promote new flag football program

Former Green Bay Packers all-pro wide receiver Donald Driver visited Tulsa on Sunday to promote a new NFL flag football program to the city.
Crime Stoppers, Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire Department and Bank of Oklahoma are partnering with Driver to bring the Driven NFL Flag Football experience to school and public recreation sites across the city.
The bank has agreed to fully sponsor the first 500 kids who sign-up to play in the NFL-sponsored league, which will be coached by the Tulsa police and fire departments.
"The co-ed aspect is the most exciting part," Driver said Sunday. "(Girls) kind of get drawn out of the equation as they get older in age, so now we're giving that opportunity back."
Driver said all 16 NAIA schools and 40 junior colleges are offering flag football scholarships to women by 2022. He hopes that by offering this co-ed flag football experience at this age, young women and men will strive toward bigger dreams at the collegiate level and in life.
"The purpose of this partnership is to inspire, educate, and empower Tulsa youth through a positive community relationship," a news release stated. "The Driven NFL Flag Football experience is based on the principle that all kids, regardless of their zip code or skill, deserve to have access to high-quality youth sport engagement."
The Driven NFL Flag Football initiative targets youths who face significant barriers to opportunities. Karen Gilbert, the executive director at Tulsa Crime Stoppers, explained sites were chosen in order to be accessible to kids in section eight housing.
"We picked areas where kids don't have that opportunity to play in organized sports, whether they don't have the means or transportation to," Gilbert said Sunday. "It's not everyday that you get to play on an NFL flag football team, sponsored by Donald Driver, and then have the opportunity to be surrounded by police and fire fighters wanting to mentor these kids and help them be successful in life."
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, also participating in promoting the event on Sunday, said the league will offer mentorship, organization and support that he hopes will change lives and better the community.
"For these young guys, we never want to have that negative encounter with them later on," Franklin said. "We'll never know the full impact this could have, but as Donald Driver said, 'even if we just change one kid's life, it's worth it.'"
Driven NFL Flag Football will be offered at three different sites:
• Johnson Park, 6009 Riverside Drive.
• Tandy YMCA, 5005 S. Darlington Ave.
• John Hope Franklin Elementary, 5402 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Enrollment for Driven NFL Flag Football will begin on Aug. 14. Those interested can sign up at each site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The season is set to start Sept. 12 and run through October before restarting again in February 2022 following a winter holiday break.
