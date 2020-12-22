Watch Now: For Tulsa bell ringers, it's not all about money

Katrina Poole knows how to read an audience.

Sometimes, the vibe can feel rather serious and subdued, and she’ll keep her singing slow and quiet. Other times, people seem cheerier and more energized, so she’ll pick up the beat and even dance.

The mood, of course, can change very fast, considering that her audience is constantly changing as customers walk in and out of the Reasor’s grocery store in Brookside, where Poole has been working eight- to nine-hour shifts this month as a Salvation Army bell ringer.

“It’s fun doing this,” Poole told the Tulsa World. “But it’s not the same as last year.”

Like everything else, bell ringing has changed in the face of COVID-19. Poole has to wear a mask, even though a friendly smile has always been one of the most important tools for a bell ringer. And she needs to sanitize the famous red kettle after anyone touches it.

Is the pandemic affecting how much people are putting in the kettle? The Salvation Army won’t really know until the holiday season is over and all the money is counted, officials there said. But anecdotally, fewer people seem to be answering the call, as far as Poole can tell.