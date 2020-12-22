Watch Now: For Tulsa bell ringers, it's not all about money

Katrina Poole knows how to read an audience.
Sometimes, the vibe can feel rather serious and subdued, and she’ll keep her singing slow and quiet. Other times, people seem cheerier and more energized, so she’ll pick up the beat and even dance.
The mood, of course, can change very fast, considering that her audience is constantly changing as customers walk in and out of the Reasor’s grocery store in Brookside, where Poole has been working eight- to nine-hour shifts this month as a Salvation Army bell ringer.
“It’s fun doing this,” Poole told the Tulsa World. “But it’s not the same as last year.”
Like everything else, bell ringing has changed in the face of COVID-19. Poole has to wear a mask, even though a friendly smile has always been one of the most important tools for a bell ringer. And she needs to sanitize the famous red kettle after anyone touches it.
Is the pandemic affecting how much people are putting in the kettle? The Salvation Army won’t really know until the holiday season is over and all the money is counted, officials there said. But anecdotally, fewer people seem to be answering the call, as far as Poole can tell.
They avert their eyes. Lower their heads. And duck into the store as if embarrassed not to give, she said. But Poole doesn’t want people to feel that way.
“It’s OK,” she said. “Keep your head up. Sometimes you don’t have anything to give, and that’s nothing to be ashamed of.”
The Salvation Army helped her family about 15 years ago, when Poole didn’t have money to buy Christmas gifts for her children. That’s why she’s ringing the bell now, to give back to the organization that once gave to her.
“There are times in life when you need help,” Poole said. “And there are times when you are able to help others yourself. That’s the way life is.”
The Salvation Army hired 119 bell ringers in Tulsa last year and 130 this year, said spokeswoman Sara Kleinecke.
“Perhaps more people are looking for work due to the pandemic, but we really can’t cite a direct correlation,” Kleinecke said. “As for our volunteer bell ringers, we have seen a slight decline in groups volunteering traditionally at the Red Kettle. That is likely due to the pandemic.”
The Salvation Army provides personal protective equipment to all bell ringers, paid and volunteer alike, she said. And it created a “virtual kettle,” allowing money to be collected through social media, for businesses that did not want to have a physical kettle this year.
Continuing through Christmas Eve, the campaign hopes to collect $705,000. As of last Friday, the most recent day with total receipts, the effort had raised $563,003, or roughly 80% of the goal.
Money, however, is not the biggest motivation for bell ringers, Poole said, especially ones like her who sing and dance while they’re ringing, although they certainly do want to raise money for The Salvation Army as well, she added.
“I’m here to make people smile,” she said. “I’m trying to spread a little hope, love and faith.”
