Watch Now: Football signing day is 'a celebration' for area standouts

Horn and Spears-Jennings helped each other out during those times of uncertainty regarding the head coaching position at their future schools.

"There were questions he could ask me, and questions I could ask him," Horn said. "That's just the bond we've made at Broken Arrow."

Spears-Jennings added, "We're both close, when both situations happened we talked with each other, texted each other, checked up on each other. He knew what was best for me and I knew what was best for him, and we just talked it out, helped each other out.

"I had no idea Lincoln Riley was going to leave us, but, hey, we came out and got a better coach and that's all that matters. He (Venables) is passionate about the game and brings the energy."

Sleep didn't come easily for Spears-Jennings on Signing Day eve.

"I couldn't sleep, I was trying to go to sleep, I went to sleep early, woke up in the middle of the night, and I was really excited for this day, not even nervous," Spears-Jennings said.

Horn, who was a running back and defensive back at Broken Arrow, was recruited as an athlete by Texas Tech. Spears-Jennings, a receiver and DB at Broken Arrow, is projected as a safety at OU.