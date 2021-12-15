Watch Now: Football signing day is 'a celebration' for area standouts

BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow head football coach Josh Blankenship's introduction to a college signing ceremony Wednesday for two of his players was echoed by many of his counterparts through the area and nation.
"This is awesome," Blankenship said to those gathered in the high school's Varsity Club to celebrate the signings of Robert "RJ" Spears-Jennings with the University of Oklahoma and Maurion Horn with Texas Tech. "This is a celebration."
College football's early signing period began Wednesday and runs through Friday. The next football signing period starts Feb. 2. A majority of the nation's top players sign during the early period.
Both Spears-Jennings and Horn committed to their respective colleges in July and stayed with those choices despite head coaching changes at OU and Texas Tech. Neither ever considered decommitting.
However, OU interim coach Bob Stoops' visit to Spears-Jennings was helpful for both sides.
"Bob Stoops (came) to my house and (told) me OU's going to be good regardless, and players make the program, not the coaching staff, and OU is going to be a top-five program," Spears-Jennings said.
Texas Tech's head coaching shuffle, which ended with Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire succeeding Matt Wells, occurred three to four weeks before Lincoln Riley left OU for Southern Cal on Nov. 28 and then-Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was named as his replacement last week.
Horn and Spears-Jennings helped each other out during those times of uncertainty regarding the head coaching position at their future schools.
"There were questions he could ask me, and questions I could ask him," Horn said. "That's just the bond we've made at Broken Arrow."
Spears-Jennings added, "We're both close, when both situations happened we talked with each other, texted each other, checked up on each other. He knew what was best for me and I knew what was best for him, and we just talked it out, helped each other out.
"I had no idea Lincoln Riley was going to leave us, but, hey, we came out and got a better coach and that's all that matters. He (Venables) is passionate about the game and brings the energy."
Sleep didn't come easily for Spears-Jennings on Signing Day eve.
"I couldn't sleep, I was trying to go to sleep, I went to sleep early, woke up in the middle of the night, and I was really excited for this day, not even nervous," Spears-Jennings said.
Horn, who was a running back and defensive back at Broken Arrow, was recruited as an athlete by Texas Tech. Spears-Jennings, a receiver and DB at Broken Arrow, is projected as a safety at OU.
"It's a business move," Spears-Jennings said. "My best chances of making it to the next level are playing defense."
Both Horn and Spears-Jennings are glad that the recruiting process is over.
"It's a blessing, a weight off my chest, waiting for the next chapter, the next semester," said Spears-Jennings, who will enroll early at OU.
Horn added, "This is unbelievable, I'm super excited, words can't explain."