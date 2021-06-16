Watch Now: Folds of Honor 'tops out' new national headquarters in Owasso

OWASSO — Folds of Honor won’t move into its new headquarters for a few more months yet, but the organization is taking the opportunity now to celebrate a milestone in its construction.
On Wednesday, officials from the military support nonprofit joined with project builders to host a traditional “topping out” ceremony, marking the installation of the final beam to the building’s steel structure.
The facility — at three stories and around 30,000 square feet — is being constructed free of charge to Folds by member firms of Associated Builders and Contractors of Oklahoma, who are donating their time and labor.
“We're all serving in different ways, and the noble mission that sits here behind me is nothing short of humbling,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, Folds’ founder, standing in front of the facility and speaking to a group that included workers from Bennett Steel of Sapulpa.
“I'm not going to come up with the right words to say thank you,” Rooney added. “But what I can promise you on behalf of Folds of Honor is this building is going to put us in a fight that we will not stop until we take care of every family.”
Folds of Honor, which has grown to more than 25 chapters nationwide, provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled military veterans.
The building, expected to open in the spring of 2022, is located at the Patriot Golf Club near Folds’ original headquarters, 5800 N. Patriot Drive in Owasso.
That original facility was also built by ABC. But in the decade since, the organization has grown to 30 staff members and has been forced to rent office space.
John Smaligo, president and CEO of ABC, a group that represents merit shop construction and construction-related firms, thanked ABC’s board of directors.
“The group of leaders that we had 12 years ago stepped forward at a time when Folds of Honor was brand new," he said. "When it came time more recently to expand and build the magnificent facility you see behind us, that group stepped forward once again and said ‘absolutely, we want to take this on.’
“Without them, I don't know where this project would be right now,” Smaligo added.
As part of the ceremony, the final beam was raised into place with an evergreen tree and an American flag attached. The tree symbolizes a safe and successful construction, and offers good wishes for the construction workers and all who will occupy the building.
Folds of Honor, which raises much of its money through charity golf tournaments, offers two kinds of scholarship programs, one for students K-12, the other for those pursuing post-secondary education.
Since its inception, over 29,000 scholarships have been awarded for a total of more than $145 million.
Rooney said: “This fall, we'll send about 6,000 families to school. That's $30 million out the door. But we'll also have thousands of unfunded qualified requests.
“This building is a force multiplier that's going to help us chip away at that each and every day.”
For more information, go to foldsofhonor.org.
Video: Folds of Honor tops out new headquarters.