Watch Now: Folds of Honor 'tops out' new national headquarters in Owasso

OWASSO — Folds of Honor won’t move into its new headquarters for a few more months yet, but the organization is taking the opportunity now to celebrate a milestone in its construction.

On Wednesday, officials from the military support nonprofit joined with project builders to host a traditional “topping out” ceremony, marking the installation of the final beam to the building’s steel structure.

The facility — at three stories and around 30,000 square feet — is being constructed free of charge to Folds by member firms of Associated Builders and Contractors of Oklahoma, who are donating their time and labor.

“We're all serving in different ways, and the noble mission that sits here behind me is nothing short of humbling,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, Folds’ founder, standing in front of the facility and speaking to a group that included workers from Bennett Steel of Sapulpa.

“I'm not going to come up with the right words to say thank you,” Rooney added. “But what I can promise you on behalf of Folds of Honor is this building is going to put us in a fight that we will not stop until we take care of every family.”