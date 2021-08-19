Watch Now: First wave of COVID-19 deaths was 'sad,' but delta 'now is tragic,' Tulsa ICU doctor says

A self-professed conservative, Price encouraged listeners to heed the advice of medical professionals, not the calls of conspiracy theorists, and take action "anyway possible you can prevent this from happening to you and your family."

"If I could go back, I would've taken the vaccine," he said.

Dart continued to stress that residents should embrace a layered approach to fending off severe COVID-19 infection and spread. The current growth rate of new infections is "not as bad" as what THD had modeled previously, he said, but that could easily change if residents don't take precautions.

Vaccines continue to reign as the "best way out of this pandemic" and offer a high-degree of protection from the worst outcomes of COVID-19, Dart said, but the most effective response also includes everyone masking indoors, frequent hand-washing, avoiding crowds and social distancing and staying home if one is sick. He reminded listeners that the delta variant presents slightly different symptoms than the original strain of COVID-19: Anyone with allergy-like symptoms is asked to get tested for the virus.