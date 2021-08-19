Watch Now: First wave of COVID-19 deaths was 'sad,' but delta 'now is tragic,' Tulsa ICU doctor says

Before addressing the public alongside a panel of city and county leaders for a COVID-19 update on Thursday, Dr. Brian Worley met with a nurse in their Hillcrest Hospital South intensive care unit.
They tried to think back to the last time they saw a COVID-19 patient come off a ventilator alive.
"We could only think back to the first week in July," Worley said during a publicly streamed Zoom call with local officials. "Everyone since that time, unfortunately, has passed away.
"Once you get on the ventilator, your chances of surviving are extremely small, and it's tragic."
The picture the ICU medical director painted of his unit under the ongoing onslaught of COVID-19's delta variant was grim: Almost all of the patients he sees are unvaccinated, and given delta's reach to younger populations, its victims are more often leaving behind spouses, children and decades of life unlived.
"I've had numerous husbands and wives that have died together in the ICU; I’ve got two postpartum mothers whose infants may never meet their mothers," Worley said. "Twenty-year-olds, 30-year-olds, 40-year-olds are dying.
"And this is preventable."
The group of leaders, including Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart and Tulsa County resident and COVID-19 survivor Joshua Price, on Thursday shared their perspectives along with a virus response update.
Worley's ICU is representative of the storm at hand: Overall, "we're not good," Dart said, but he shared some recent positive trends.
For example, nearly all age groups over the past week showed a decrease in regard to new infections reported —except for the 0-4 age group — and the percentage Tulsa residents represent out of the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tulsa County decreased, though Broken Arrow's slightly increased, he said.
The average age of COVID-19 patients hospitalized continues to decrease.
At one Tulsa facility, the average age is 56, Bynum said. Others' range between 45 and 65 years of age.
The 65-and-older population did "such a great job" getting vaccinated in the first wave of COVID-19 that they are not driving hospitalizations this time around, Bynum said: "Their kids are."
Josh Price, 34, found himself among that group. He spent 50 days in the hospital.
"And I'm still on a long road to recovery," he said, mentioning nerve damage, muscle atrophy and heart and lung issues.
The death rate should not be the only indicator people look to when considering a virus's severity, Price said: "There are long-term repercussions even if you do survive COVID-19."
A self-professed conservative, Price encouraged listeners to heed the advice of medical professionals, not the calls of conspiracy theorists, and take action "anyway possible you can prevent this from happening to you and your family."
"If I could go back, I would've taken the vaccine," he said.
Dart continued to stress that residents should embrace a layered approach to fending off severe COVID-19 infection and spread. The current growth rate of new infections is "not as bad" as what THD had modeled previously, he said, but that could easily change if residents don't take precautions.
Vaccines continue to reign as the "best way out of this pandemic" and offer a high-degree of protection from the worst outcomes of COVID-19, Dart said, but the most effective response also includes everyone masking indoors, frequent hand-washing, avoiding crowds and social distancing and staying home if one is sick. He reminded listeners that the delta variant presents slightly different symptoms than the original strain of COVID-19: Anyone with allergy-like symptoms is asked to get tested for the virus.
In a season of school children heading back to their respective classrooms, Dart asked parents to keep their children home if they test positive for COVID-19 and follow the recommended quarantine period with respect to the children if someone else in their household tests positive. Each will help prevent outbreaks from occurring in schools.
"We can all do our part to keep our classrooms open," Dart said.
As debate rages on about whether the city should reinstate a mask mandate, Bynum warned the matter could distract from the importance of everyone getting vaccinated.
As Worley and other health care professionals have said, the tragedies unfolding before their eyes daily are preventable. Besides the loss of life, the average hospital stay of a COVID-19 patients costs $80,000, Bynum said. The vaccine is free and available to anyone over 12.
Commissioner Sallee urged residents with hesitations to talk with their health care providers and get their questions answered from reputable sources, and once they're comfortable, don't wait: "Do it today."
Worley expressed dismay at the disinformation he has seen shared about the vaccine.
"Frankly, it's just lies," he said. "The vaccine is perfectly safe. You may have local reactions to it, you may feel bad for day, but I can tell you it's much better than what I'm seeing in the ICU."