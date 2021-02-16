Watch Now: Firefighters battle a three alarm blaze next to Marshall Brewing Co. 1738 E. Sixth St.

At least eight Tulsa fire apparatuses with their accompanying crews were battling an engulfing business blaze east of downtown Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

The fire, which appeared to be concentrated in a building near Sixth Street and Wheeling Avenue, identified by a sign as Fischer Bros. Office Supply, sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The fire department posted to social media as its crews fought the flames, saying no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews on Tuesday evening were still fighting to contain the fire, said Andy Little, a spokesman for the Tulsa Fire Department.

A roof collapse had made access to the building difficult, Little said.

No cause has been determined yet, Little said, but an investigation will begin once the fire is out and crews can enter the building.

No one was in the building when fire crews arrived, Little said.

The building is adjacent to Marshall Brewing Co.’s taproom and offices, which were closed today for the weather, said Wes Alexander, marketing director for the company. Fire crews were working hard to minimize damage to the business from the neighboring fire.