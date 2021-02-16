 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Firefighters battle a three alarm blaze next to Marshall Brewing Co. 1738 E. Sixth St.
Watch Now: Firefighters battle a three alarm blaze next to Marshall Brewing Co. 1738 E. Sixth St.

Three Alarm Fire

Three alarm fire next to Marshall Brewing Co. at 1738 E. Sixth ST on Feb. 16, 2021. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 MIKE SIMONS TULSA WORLD

At least eight Tulsa fire apparatuses with their accompanying crews were battling an engulfing business blaze east of downtown Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

The fire, which appeared to be concentrated in a building near Sixth Street and Wheeling Avenue, identified by a sign as Fischer Bros. Office Supply, sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The fire department posted to social media as its crews fought the flames, saying no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews on Tuesday evening were still fighting to contain the fire, said Andy Little, a spokesman for the Tulsa Fire Department.

A roof collapse had made access to the building difficult, Little said.

No cause has been determined yet, Little said, but an investigation will begin once the fire is out and crews can enter the building.

No one was in the building when fire crews arrived, Little said.

The building is adjacent to Marshall Brewing Co.’s taproom and offices, which were closed today for the weather, said Wes Alexander, marketing director for the company. Fire crews were working hard to minimize damage to the business from the neighboring fire.

The Marshall staff is safe, Alexander said, which is of the utmost importance, and the brewery building, separated from the taproom by about 40 feet, remains untouched. But watching one’s business suffer water, smoke and now fire damage would be disheartening even without the abysmal weather conditions or precursory pandemic.

“All that you can hope for through any of these situations is that people are safe and cared for,” Alexander said.

Alexander said the team has worked hard over the past months to create an atmosphere that is safe in the pandemic and has kept all staff members on payroll. Pre-pandemic, they rehabilitated the 1930s building in an attempt to make the storefront historically accurate.

The beer industry has seen plenty of ups and downs since they opened 13 years ago, but, “in the midst of the pandemic when business has already been severely impacted, it’s, you know, painful.”

For now, the team will wait for the smoke to clear to determine what insurance will cover.

“We’ll be back there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “Right now we’re just literally on fire.”

Photos: Winter storm blasts Tulsa

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

