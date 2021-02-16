Watch Now: Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze in Pearl District

At least eight Tulsa fire apparatuses with their accompanying crews battled a blaze that engulfed a building east of downtown on Tuesday.

The fire, which appeared to be concentrated in a building near Sixth Street and Wheeling Avenue, identified by a sign as Fischer Bros. Office Supply, sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The Tulsa Fire Department posted to social media as its crews fought the flames, saying no injuries had been reported.

Firefighters were still fighting to contain the fire on Tuesday evening, said Andy Little, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

A roof collapse had made access to the building difficult, Little said.

No cause had been determined, Little said, but an investigation would begin once the fire was out and crews could enter the building.

No one was in the building when firefighters arrived, Little said.

The building is adjacent to Marshall Brewing Co.’s taproom and offices, which were closed Tuesday because of the weather, said Wes Alexander, marketing director for the company. Firefighters worked to minimize damage to the business from the neighboring fire.