Watch Now: Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze in Pearl District

At least eight Tulsa fire apparatuses with their accompanying crews battled a blaze that engulfed a building east of downtown on Tuesday.
The fire, which appeared to be concentrated in a building near Sixth Street and Wheeling Avenue, identified by a sign as Fischer Bros. Office Supply, sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.
The Tulsa Fire Department posted to social media as its crews fought the flames, saying no injuries had been reported.
Firefighters were still fighting to contain the fire on Tuesday evening, said Andy Little, a spokesman for the Fire Department.
A roof collapse had made access to the building difficult, Little said.
No cause had been determined, Little said, but an investigation would begin once the fire was out and crews could enter the building.
No one was in the building when firefighters arrived, Little said.
The building is adjacent to Marshall Brewing Co.’s taproom and offices, which were closed Tuesday because of the weather, said Wes Alexander, marketing director for the company. Firefighters worked to minimize damage to the business from the neighboring fire.
The Marshall staff is safe, Alexander said, and the brewery building, separated from the taproom by about 40 feet, was untouched. But watching one’s business suffer water, smoke and now fire damage would be disheartening even without the abysmal weather conditions or COVID-19 pandemic, he indicated.
“All that you can hope for through any of these situations is that people are safe and cared for,” Alexander said.
He said the business’ team has worked hard over the past months to create an atmosphere that is safe in the pandemic and has kept all staff members on payroll. Before the pandemic, they rehabilitated the 1930s building in an attempt to make the storefront historically accurate.
The beer industry has seen plenty of ups and downs since Marshall Brewing opened 13 years ago, but, “in the midst of the pandemic when business has already been severely impacted, it’s, you know, painful.”
For now, the team will wait for the smoke to clear to determine what insurance will cover.
“We’ll be back. There’s no doubt about it,” he said. “Right now we’re just literally on fire.”