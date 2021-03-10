Watch Now: 'Fetal heartbeat' abortion law author on why HB 2441 is necessary for Oklahoma

Obtaining a legal abortion in Oklahoma would likely become all but impossible under two bills passed Tuesday by the Republican-led state House of Representatives.

House Bill 1102, by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, would suspend for one year the medical license of anyone performing an abortion, and HB 2441 — a so-called “fetal heartbeat” law — by Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, would outlaw aborting fetuses once “cardiac activity” is detected.

Rep. Russ spoke Tuesday about why HB 2441 is necessary in the state.

