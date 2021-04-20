Watch Now: Federally supported mass vaccination center opens at TCC's NE campus to address access inequities

The federally supported mass community vaccination center opening Tuesday in north Tulsa is greater than the opportunity to immunize more people.
It's a focused outreach to seek equitable access for minority populations, build trust in the Black community hurt by past medical maltreatment and help overcome justifiable vaccine hesitancy, said Rev. Jamaal Dyer, senior pastor of Friendship Church.
The new temporary clinic at Tulsa Community College's Northeast Campus, 3727 E. Apache St., can administer up to 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day for eight weeks.
The 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday schedule expands vaccine access on evenings and weekends while nested in the center of immunization inequity and socioeconomic barriers in the Tulsa area.
As a Black native Tulsan, Dyer said he has experienced firsthand how his community has been underserved and overlooked. The local, state and federal partnerships to actualize the mass vaccine center is life-changing and, most of all, life-saving, Dyer said.
"In order to improve, we can't ignore those historic inequities," Dyer told reporters Tuesday in a news conference at the TCC Northeast vaccination site. "But as a pastor in this community, it is refreshing to see organizations like those that have come together today to work intentionally and tirelessly to not only address but to dismantle the systemic discrimination and marginalization in our community to ensure that everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine."
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and doesn't require health insurance to receive. The community vaccination center is open to any person age 16 and older, not just Tulsa residents.
Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department executive director, said about 42% of Tulsa County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and about 32% are fully vaccinated.
However, Dart said, there is a substantial demographic disparity confronting the community that he hopes the clinic will alleviate on the way toward a goal of achieving herd immunity here by July 4.
He said 42% of white residents in Tulsa County have received the vaccine, compared to only 20.7% of Black residents and 16.3% of Hispanic residents.
North Tulsa, west Tulsa, east Tulsa and Sand Springs are the regions with the lowest percentage of population accessing the vaccine, he said.
"The north Tulsa region also has the lowest median income, the highest percentage of non-white residents, the highest percentage of households living below poverty, and the highest percentage of unemployed residents in Tulsa County," Dart said. "These emerging (vaccination) disparities underscore the importance of concerted efforts to provide equitable distribution of the vaccine."
Areas north of Interstate 244, comprising largely non-white and Hispanic residents, lag others on percentage of residents by ZIP code who have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine — 10% to 20% compared to 40% to 50% in the highest-vaccinated ZIP codes in the city, according to state the latest state data as of April 5 analyzed by the Tulsa World.
A Kaiser Family Foundation survey published in March found that most people prefer to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at their own doctor's office or a local pharmacy. A large vaccination site operated by the government finished in the bottom half of options.
So how does THD plan to reach out and be proactive to ensure the mass clinic isn't underutilized?
Dart said THD is working hard to get its factual messaging out that the vaccines are safe, effective and how we regain a sense of normalcy.
"Hopefully, since the start of this pandemic, I think we have built a lot of trust and recognition in the community," Dart said. "I'm hoping that we're considered a trusted source of information and that the clinics that we put on are trusted as well.
"We've been at Expo Square since mid-December — another government-run facility — and we fill up all the clinic appointments every time we've had a clinic. We're hoping that with the collaboration of our state and federal partners that people will see it's basically the same thing. It's just a larger opportunity, really a greater opportunity to be vaccinated."
Dart said ZIP code data shows areas where vaccine uptake is "extremely low" and, if mobile strike teams are needed to go deliver vaccine into a community, THD will do so.
"We don't care what it is," Dart said. "We want to give people the opportunity to be vaccinated, to be safe so that we can all go back to the life that we all had prior to the pandemic."
Mayor G.T. Bynum referenced a health study in 2015 that found the average expected lifespan of a resident in north Tulsa is 11 years shorter than that of a person in south Tulsa. He called that statistic unacceptable.
"Having this facility right here at TCC's campus in northeast Tulsa is so important from the public health standpoint and to address the life expectancy disparity that exists in our community," Bynum said.
Community vaccination center
Location: Tulsa Community College's Northeast Campus, 3727 E. Apache St.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays for eight weeks.
Who: Any individuals ages 16 and older
The clinic encourages appointments but will accept walk-ins.
People may register for a time slot at www.tulsa-health.org/CVC or www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or by calling 211 for scheduling assistance.
Individuals ages 62 and older or who are disabled and need a free ride to and from the clinic may call the Tulsa Health Department's phone bank at 918-582-9355 and ask for COVID-19 vaccination help. THD has partnered with LIFE Senior Services, which will provide the free rides.
Another option, Tulsa Transit has a bus stop at the TCC Northeast Campus.
The center is managed by the Tulsa Health Department in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Tulsa Community College, the Oklahoma National Guard and the Department of Defense.
Source: Tulsa Health Department
Other vaccine access points
The Tulsa Health Department is still operating vaccine clinics at its three locations: James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129th E. Ave.; Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica Ave.; and North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.
There are 213 health care providers in Tulsa County that have vaccine to administer, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
THD's COVID-19 vaccine webpage contains a list of other access points, such as Walmart, Sam's Club, Morton Comprehensive Health Services, IMMY Labs.
The CDC's vaccine finder web portal — vaccinefinder.org — allows people to search for immunization locations by ZIP code and radius.