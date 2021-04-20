Watch Now: Federally supported mass vaccination center opens at TCC's NE campus to address access inequities

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and doesn't require health insurance to receive. The community vaccination center is open to any person age 16 and older, not just Tulsa residents.

Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department executive director, said about 42% of Tulsa County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and about 32% are fully vaccinated.

However, Dart said, there is a substantial demographic disparity confronting the community that he hopes the clinic will alleviate on the way toward a goal of achieving herd immunity here by July 4.

He said 42% of white residents in Tulsa County have received the vaccine, compared to only 20.7% of Black residents and 16.3% of Hispanic residents.

North Tulsa, west Tulsa, east Tulsa and Sand Springs are the regions with the lowest percentage of population accessing the vaccine, he said.

"The north Tulsa region also has the lowest median income, the highest percentage of non-white residents, the highest percentage of households living below poverty, and the highest percentage of unemployed residents in Tulsa County," Dart said. "These emerging (vaccination) disparities underscore the importance of concerted efforts to provide equitable distribution of the vaccine."