U.S. Army personnel put on explosive ordnance disposal suits as part of Raven's Challenge Interoperability Exercise at Camp Gruber on Wednesday in Braggs.
Law enforcement and military personnel worked a scenario of a possible explosive device in a foot locker, on train tracks and cars and more during exercises.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mike Simons
Staff Photographer
I have worked for the Tulsa World from 1995-2000 and from 2005-present. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Photographic Arts/Journalism. I live in Owasso with my wife, Brandi, and daughters, Sonnie and Sarah.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today