Watch Now: 'Evolving into a world-class hiking destination': Keystone Ancient Forest adds trail, visitor center

But thanks to steadily increasing popularity, the preserve now has one full-time employee and a volunteer base of about 30 active trail guides, and it has greatly expanded its public hiking hours.

The newest trail — the 3.5-mile Falls Trail — opened last week, and city leaders will cut the ribbon on the new Irv and Sharna Frank Visitor Center on Friday.

The rock-and-glass structure looks perfectly at home in this Osage County forest that famed American author Washington Irving and about 100 Army scouts passed through in October 1832 as they sought to learn about the Plains Indians, but it offers modern creature comforts such as indoor restrooms and a souvenir area.

“The expanded hours have exceeded our expectations for visitation,” Edwards said. “We always knew the need was there, and now that staffing has been solidified, we’ve been able to meet that request of the visitors we serve.”

Edwards said the preserve’s record single-day attendance in the previous year was about 450.

“This year alone, with the increased awareness and exposure of the forest,” he said, “we have had back-to-back 1,500 counted visitor attendees.