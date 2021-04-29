Watch Now: End of mask mandate doesn't mean 'mask-burning parties,' Mayor G.T. Bynum says

Tulsa’s mask mandate will end at midnight on Friday, but that does not necessarily mean residents should celebrate this weekend with “mask-burning parties,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday.

The end of the mandate does not mean the end of masks everywhere.

City facilities will continue requiring masks, as will the airport and 14 of Tulsa’s largest area attractions, including ahha Tulsa, Discovery Lab, Gathering Place, Gilcrease Museum, Oklahoma Aquarium, Philbrook Museum of Art, Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, Tulsa Ballet, Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park, Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Tulsa Symphony, Tulsa Zoo and the Woody Guthrie Center.

The ball is now in individual business owners’ courts, however, for them to make the call on whether requirement is right for their operation.

If faced with any customers who will not comply with their rules, business owners continue to have a fundamental right to call the Police Department to enforce the city’s trespassing ordinance, Bynum said.

The comments were made during a broadcast city and county COVID-19 briefing one day ahead of the ordinance’s expiration.