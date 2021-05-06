Watch now: Employers 'getting creative' to attract job seekers at state-sponsored job fair

Like carneys on a midway, employers beckoned would-be workers strolling through a Tulsa job fair Thursday to apply for hundreds of mostly blue-collar job openings in the Tulsa area.
The tight employee market was on full display at the first of a two-day job fair at Expo Square with employers greatly outnumbering job seekers, at least during the first hours of the day-long event.
Employers offered lottery scratchers, water bottles, T-shirts, candy and other knick-knacks to entice job applicants.
Nicole Ferguson with Abundant Medical Staffing talked about the tight market for employees as she juggled a baby in her arms.
“We’re getting creative,” Ferguson said of their efforts to recruit workers.
Those efforts included offering free lottery scratchers, Drillers tickets and bite-sized candy just to get people to apply for jobs.
Like many employers, Abundant Medical Staffing is offering bonuses for those hired. The company will pay bonuses of $100 to $250 after 80 hours of work, Ferguson said.
The event Thursday is the first of a series of job fairs hosted by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission at sites across the state.
OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said nearly 100 employers were represented at the Tulsa job fair, which continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Central Park Hall at Expo Square.
Zumwalt said about fifty were waiting outside when the doors opened early for veterans.
“The hospitality industry ... restaurants, hotels ... they’ve been hit really hard,” Zumwalt said.
“I get emails nearly every day from employers every day saying ‘we’re trying to hire people, can you help us.’”
“Right now it’s an employee market,” Zumwalt said. “I don’t think that will be the case in a couple months.”
In March, Tulsa’s preliminary unemployment rate was 4.2%
She said the job fair was the OESC’s opportunity to give back to workers and job seekers alike.
“We’re trying to do our part to connect employers and our claimants so the claimants aren’t waiting until the very end of this benefits cycle when the job market is probably going to be different than it is now,” Zumwalt said.
Temporary federal unemployment benefits are scheduled to expire the first week of September, Zumwalt said. Those benefits include a temporary $300 weekly payment, on top of regular unemployment benefits.
“I think there’s definitely a case to be made where that money is de-incentivizing people to return to the workforce,” Zumwalt said.
Asked if wages being offered are too low for the current market, Zumwalt replied that employers have told her they have had to increase pay by 10% to 20% to attract new employees.
“I know there are employers who are giving cash incentives just to show up for a job interview,” Zumwalt said.
Larry Robinson said he hoped to find a job in shipping and receiving or manufacturing as he talked to would-be employers at the job fair.
He said he has been out of work since being furloughed early in the pandemic.
But he said he has been encouraged by an increase in hourly wages being offered.
Emmie Lagers said she was looking for a career change from retail sales as she strolled down one of the aisles of employers at the job fair.
Lagers said she hoped to land something in graphic design or photography.
Nursing homes, credit unions, temporary staffing agencies, insurance companies and restaurants were among those seeking to fill positions at the job fair.
Logan Robertson, meanwhile, expressed disappointment with the job offerings.
The December graduate from Northeastern State University said he was looking for an information technology job, but most offerings at the fair were more geared to blue-collar work.
The OESC will host job fairs later this month in McAlester, Lawton, Enid and Oklahoma City.
For those who are unable to attend in person, OESC is also hosting a virtual career fair between May 5 and May 28.
In March, Tulsa’s preliminary unemployment rate was 4.2%