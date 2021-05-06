Watch now: Employers 'getting creative' to attract job seekers at state-sponsored job fair

Zumwalt said about fifty were waiting outside when the doors opened early for veterans.

“The hospitality industry ... restaurants, hotels ... they’ve been hit really hard,” Zumwalt said.

“I get emails nearly every day from employers every day saying ‘we’re trying to hire people, can you help us.’”

“Right now it’s an employee market,” Zumwalt said. “I don’t think that will be the case in a couple months.”

In March, Tulsa’s preliminary unemployment rate was 4.2%

She said the job fair was the OESC’s opportunity to give back to workers and job seekers alike.

“We’re trying to do our part to connect employers and our claimants so the claimants aren’t waiting until the very end of this benefits cycle when the job market is probably going to be different than it is now,” Zumwalt said.

Temporary federal unemployment benefits are scheduled to expire the first week of September, Zumwalt said. Those benefits include a temporary $300 weekly payment, on top of regular unemployment benefits.

“I think there’s definitely a case to be made where that money is de-incentivizing people to return to the workforce,” Zumwalt said.