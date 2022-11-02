Eight suspects from Oklahoma are among the 21 people who have been arrested and charged in what federal prosecutors describe as a national network of catalytic converter theft conspirators.

“In Tulsa alone, more than 2,000 catalytic converters were stolen in the past year,” Clint Johnson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, said in a press release.

The black-market price for a catalytic converter can be above $1,000, depending on the type of vehicle and what state it is from, according to the release.

“The collective work conducted by federal prosecutors and more than 10 different law enforcement agencies led to the filing of charges in the Northern District of Oklahoma against 13 defendants operating an alleged catalytic converter theft operation,” Johnson said.

Arrests, searches and seizures took place in nine different states, and 21 people across five states have been arrested for their alleged roles in the conspiracy.

The 21 defendants are charged in two separate indictments that were unsealed Wednesday in the Eastern District of California and the Northern District of Oklahoma, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In addition to the eight Oklahoma residents, five people from out of state were also charged in the Tulsa-based Northern District of Oklahoma. According to the release, the 13 defendants charged here are:

Tyler James Curtis, 26, of Wagoner.

Benjamin Robert Mansour, 24, of Bixby.

Reiss Nicole Biby, 24, of Wagoner.

Parker Star Weavel, 25, of Tahlequah.

Shane Allen Minnick, 26, of Haskell.

Ryan David LaRue 29, of Broken Bow.

Brian Pate Thomas, 25, of Chouteau.

Michael Anthony Rhoden, 26, of Keifer.

Navin Khanna, 39, of Holmdel, New Jersey.

Adam Sharkey, 26, of West Islip, New York.

Robert Gary Sharkey, 57, of Babylon, New York.

Martynas Macerauskas, 28, of Leila Lake, Texas.

Kristina McKay Macerauskas, 21, of Leila Lake, Texas.

More than 32 search warrants were executed, and millions of dollars in assets, including homes, bank accounts, cash and luxury vehicles, were seized, the DOJ reported.

According to court documents, the defendants bought stolen catalytic converters from thieves on the street, then resold and shipped them to DG Auto in New Jersey for processing.

Over the course of the conspiracy, Curtis is alleged to have received more than $13 million in wired funds from DG Auto for the shipment of catalytic converters and more than $500,000 from Capital Cores for catalytic converters.

Sharkey is alleged to have received more than $45 million in wired funds from DG Auto, and Martynas Macerauskas is alleged to have received more than $6 million from the company.

In all these incidents, most of the catalytic converters sold to DG Auto were stolen, prosecutors allege.

“This national network of criminals hurt victims across the country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “They made hundreds of millions of dollars in the process — on the backs of thousands of innocent car owners.

“Today’s charges showcase how the FBI and its partners act together to stop crimes that hurt all too many Americans.”