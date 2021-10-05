Watch Now: Don’t Bug Me: Annual flu prevention campaign kicks off with now-familiar guidance

Standing at a podium outside hospital walls Wednesday, the president of Hillcrest HealthCare System acknowledged that some of the flu prevention steps he was about to list might sound familiar.
Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Keep your distance. Get your shot.
"Before last year, we were kind of the only ones talking about that," Kevin Gross said with a chuckle.
Hillcrest has partnered with the Tulsa Health Department for the last 17 years to produce Don't Bug Me, a seasonal illness awareness campaign geared toward elementary school students but also helpful for the public at large. Starting in 2020, the education included COVID-19 guidelines.
"Each year, these respiratory illnesses can result in missed work or missed classroom learning and in some cases even severe hospitalizations and death," THD Executive Director Bruce Dart said, noting that all people can do their part to prevent both.
The seasonal flu vaccine is recommended for people at least 6 months old and is readily available at almost every doctor's office and pharmacy, Dart said. Everyone who is able should consider getting it, he said, but especially people with asthma, heart disease, diabetes or other chronic health conditions who are at greater risk for more severe complications.
Pregnant women are encouraged to get the vaccine, as research has shown they will pass antibodies on to their babies during pregnancy that could protect them as newborns.
Flu season runs through May, and because its symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19, Dart encouraged anyone presenting symptoms to be tested for both viruses, because it is possible to have both.
Louie Achooie, a bright green bug mascot donning a mask for the Don’t Bug Me campaign, received his first COVID-19 shot and a flu shot to demonstrate that the vaccines are safe to receive at the same time.
Dart and Gross, as well as Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist and Tulsa County Commissioners Stan Sallee and Ron Peters, all received their flu vaccinations.
Lined up in chairs at tables and enjoying the cool air of the outdoor green space, the public leaders poked fun at each other as they waited their turn for their poke, and they gave thumbs up or clapped after they received their best shot at flu protection for the year.
