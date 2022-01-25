Watch Now: Discovery Lab grand opening celebrates 'uniquely Tulsan' children's museum at Gathering Place

“Owen Park served this organization brilliantly for 10 years,” said Ray Vandiver, museum executive director. “But it was obvious in the first three months that Tulsa needed a much larger facility. So here we are. The culmination of years of hard work and dedication by so many …

“It’s a place that is not only unique to Tulsa but is uniquely Tulsan.”

Funds raised include $5 million for an operating reserve for the facility, which also comes with 4,500 square feet of classroom space.

The museum’s many exhibits are all interactive and have multiple parts. They include Ballapalooza, designed to teach how systems operate via an elaborate network of tubes, ropes, buckets and balls; and a HydroLab, where children can draw pictures that appear in a waterfall, channel water and explore the science behind water vapors.

“One of the things I love most about this project,” Bynum said, “is that it’s not something that was cooked up at City Hall or at the chamber or in some giant foundation. It was a group of parents.”

That group, the mayor added, “started out small but mighty and just kept building till they got the public on board, until they got the philanthropic community on board.