Watch Now: Discovery Lab grand opening celebrates 'uniquely Tulsan' children's museum at Gathering Place

A new attraction aimed at children but which promises to be just as engaging for adults is now officially open to all of them.
Officials and community leaders joined together Monday morning to hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Discovery Lab children’s museum, located at 31st Street and Riverside Drive at the Gathering Place park.
“Honestly, the building is so cool, but what’s so awesome about today is that the spirit (that built it) is still alive in Tulsa,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum, speaking to a crowd that included city councilors and Tulsa Public Schools representatives.
“People see the best that the world has to offer; they go and find it, and then they find a way to make it happen here for Tulsans and for Tulsa kids.”
The museum, whose previous, much-smaller home was at Owen Park, is three stories tall and offers 57,000 square feet of space.
That includes more than 20,000 square feet for exhibits, plus a third-floor event space that overlooks the Arkansas River, the Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa.
The project was funded with $51 million in public and private dollars.
At Owen Park, the museum occupied a former city of Tulsa recreation building.
“Owen Park served this organization brilliantly for 10 years,” said Ray Vandiver, museum executive director. “But it was obvious in the first three months that Tulsa needed a much larger facility. So here we are. The culmination of years of hard work and dedication by so many …
“It’s a place that is not only unique to Tulsa but is uniquely Tulsan.”
Funds raised include $5 million for an operating reserve for the facility, which also comes with 4,500 square feet of classroom space.
The museum’s many exhibits are all interactive and have multiple parts. They include Ballapalooza, designed to teach how systems operate via an elaborate network of tubes, ropes, buckets and balls; and a HydroLab, where children can draw pictures that appear in a waterfall, channel water and explore the science behind water vapors.
“One of the things I love most about this project,” Bynum said, “is that it’s not something that was cooked up at City Hall or at the chamber or in some giant foundation. It was a group of parents.”
That group, the mayor added, “started out small but mighty and just kept building till they got the public on board, until they got the philanthropic community on board.
“That is what allows us today to open one of the best, if not the best — I think it’s the best — children’s museums in the United States of America right next to the greatest park gift in the history of the country.”