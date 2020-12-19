Watch Now: Deputies, Santa deliver toys to children at Sand Springs school

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Regalado said. “This is extremely important to do. It’s the kids and many of these kids can’t afford a big Christmas, so this gives them a little bit of something to look forward to. And spreading the Christmas spirit is more important now than it has been in recent years.”

In addition to the toy drive, Northwoods received and unexpected gift from both law enforcement organizations. The school, which regularly has wildlife around the property, also received a deer feeder.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Green, one of the event organizers, said the toy drive also enables the children see police from a different, more positive perspective.

“In today’s day and time, there’s a lot of stress and contingency about law enforcement and what they do and who we are,” Green said. “But this is a side of us they don’t get to see very often. So it’s important for us to get out here and do community policing like this and let people see that we are people too. And we do more than put people in jail and write tickets.”

