The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety initially planned to start issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses by April before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, pushing the rollout back to the summer.
But a spokeswoman said Friday that DPS, which began offering REAL IDs in Tulsa this week, is “still doing pretty good” on its efforts to ensure REAL ID access will be available statewide well before the federal government’s new deadline of Oct. 1, 2021.
“This is a brand new system for us. And this is one of the reasons it’s taking so long to roll this out to the entire state because we have to install brand new equipment, brand new computer systems, scanners,” spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said at DPS’ Tulsa Eastgate location, 14002 E. 21st St., which issues REAL IDs.
DPS issued the first REAL ID licenses in the Oklahoma City area and later expanded access into Edmond before reaching Tulsa this week. It will start offering REAL IDs next week in west Tulsa and Broken Arrow. A live map of active REAL ID locations is available at realid.ok.gov.
Stewart said while a REAL ID may not look significantly different from a standard identification card — the only visible physical difference is a gold star in one corner — the process of obtaining one differs.
To get a REAL ID, applicants will need to show proof of identity or lawful presence in the United States, proof of a Social Security number and two proofs listing a current Oklahoma address.
Stewart said the price of a non-commercial REAL ID will be $42.50, while license renewals will cost $38.50. It costs $25 to replace a lost REAL ID or to convert a person’s current noncompliant card to a REAL ID. Seniors 62 and older can get a discount and those 65 and older can get an ID free of charge.
“We’re going to central issuance, so right now when you come in to get an Oklahoma driver’s license you walk out with a piece of plastic for that license,” Stewart said.
“That’s not the case anymore. You will walk out with a temporary paper license and then the actual Real ID will come in the mail about five to seven business days later, so you’ll want to remember that as well.”
She also said DPS sent out a statewide bulletin to Oklahoma law enforcement agencies informing them what temporary licenses look like and notifying them they are valid forms of ID to accept from citizens.
“This has been a long time coming. This is great for us to finally be able to be implementing this and getting this done,” she said of the process.
Travelers are not required to have REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses in order to drive. But those who opt not to get one after Oct. 1, 2021, will need to have an alternate form of identification before they can clear Transportation Security Administration checkpoints and fly.
DPS Commissioner John Scully has acknowledged before that the state has at least 600,000 residents who may be in need of a REAL ID card to fly because they do not already have another compliant form of identification such as a U.S. passport. But Real ID Project Manager Randy Rogers said Friday that the agency is confident there will be enough time for anyone in that group to get a card by the October 2021 federal deadline.
