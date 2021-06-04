Watch Now: Demolition of Pedestrian Bridge over Arkansas River begins

“The problem is, they are so heavy because of the ductile iron, so we’re trying to figure out how to do that for River Parks and provide the ability for the public to gather pieces,” Stava said.

City officials initially intended to rebuild the Pedestrian Bridge and add a second deck and other enhancements to provide convenient access to Gathering Place and the west bank of the Arkansas River.

The plan was scuttled in 2015 when HNTB, the firm hired by the city to inspect the bridge, found it had substantial structural problems. The city decided it would be a better use of taxpayer dollars to build a new bridge rather than rebuild the old one.

In 2017, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, on behalf of Gathering Place, won a city-sponsored design competition for a new pedestrian bridge. Gateway Bridge is believed to be the first steel plate multiarch bridge ever built in the United States.

Construction of the new pedestrian bridge is being done in coordination with the city of Tulsa, which is spending approximately $50 million to overhaul the adjacent Zink Dam. That dam renovation is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.