Watch now: Delta variant update: Vaccine efficacy studies, sequencing and herd immunity

He pointed out that someone who has recovered from a previous COVID infection only has minimal antibody protection from the delta variant.

“It depends on which variant you were infected with the first time. … Previous mutations may not protect you from a subsequent mutation of the virus,” Bratzler said.

Studies with differing methodologies have found efficacy rates of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine against the delta variant range from 64% in Israel, known for doing huge amounts of testing, to 79% in Scotland and 88% across the U.K. Those who preferred the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said to produce antibody resistance as long as eight months, may be more vulnerable to the delta variant, Bratzler said.

The idea of herd immunity has been at issue with goals set by public officials for vaccination percentage rates, but more-contagious mutations of the virus make those goals somewhat moot, Bratzler said. He pointed out that measles, one of the most contagious viruses humanity has seen, requires a 95% vaccination rate for herd immunity.

So goals of 60% or 70% vaccination rates likely will be insufficient to prevent spread of the delta variant, according to Bratzler, who pointed out that the virus can still mutate and learn to become even more effective.

“It’s likely we’re going to see other variants coming down the road,” he said.