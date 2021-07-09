Watch now: Delta variant update: Vaccine efficacy studies, sequencing and herd immunity

With more COVID-19 cases being sequenced by Oklahoma’s public lab, more infections due to the delta variant have been found as that most-contagious mutation of the virus now represents more than 50% of all new U.S. cases.
With a concerted effort to get more COVID-19 specimens to the state’s lab in Stillwater, sequencing has increased fourfold during the most recent seven-day period. The sequencing has determined that delta variant infections in Oklahoma have nearly doubled, from 54 cases to 92.
For the one-week period that ended Saturday, Oklahoma saw 1,824 new cases, a weekly increase of about 400. Active cases in Tulsa County saw a week-over-week jump from 388 to 512.
Virus spread in Tulsa County has put several ZIP codes back on higher-risk status, as seen in the Tulsa Health Department’s alert map by color category. Along with a 291-person ZIP code in southwest Tulsa turning red on the map for “severe risk” this week, four ZIP codes went yellow after the map was almost all green for months.
As of Tuesday, Oklahoma health officials reported that 896 infections were breakthrough cases, in which fully vaccinated people tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health executive, said Wednesday that those with breakthrough cases don’t appear to spread the virus as easily as others, “but remember, the delta virus is very contagious, and so even if you’re minimally symptomatic and you’re infected, you could spread the virus to somebody else.”
He pointed out that someone who has recovered from a previous COVID infection only has minimal antibody protection from the delta variant.
“It depends on which variant you were infected with the first time. … Previous mutations may not protect you from a subsequent mutation of the virus,” Bratzler said.
Studies with differing methodologies have found efficacy rates of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine against the delta variant range from 64% in Israel, known for doing huge amounts of testing, to 79% in Scotland and 88% across the U.K. Those who preferred the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said to produce antibody resistance as long as eight months, may be more vulnerable to the delta variant, Bratzler said.
The idea of herd immunity has been at issue with goals set by public officials for vaccination percentage rates, but more-contagious mutations of the virus make those goals somewhat moot, Bratzler said. He pointed out that measles, one of the most contagious viruses humanity has seen, requires a 95% vaccination rate for herd immunity.
So goals of 60% or 70% vaccination rates likely will be insufficient to prevent spread of the delta variant, according to Bratzler, who pointed out that the virus can still mutate and learn to become even more effective.
“It’s likely we’re going to see other variants coming down the road,” he said.