Watch Now: Data offered for why young, healthy people should get COVID-19 vaccine

“Well if you look at that same (data) you actually see that it’s 32 times as likely to be hospitalized if you’re under the age of 65 (and not fully vaccinated).”

That data is 1,768 unvaccinated individuals younger than age 65 who were hospitalized with COVID versus 56 inpatients who were completely vaccinated in the same age range.

Oklahoma ranks No. 36 in the U.S. for percentage of its population with at least one dose of vaccine at 55.5%, which is less than the national mark at 63.6%, according to federal data Friday.

The state ranks No. 40 for how much of its population is fully vaccinated, with 46.2% compared to the nation at 54.4%.

Donald also addressed COVID vaccination among young children during Saint Francis Health System’s weekly briefing with reporters.

He highlighted that Pfizer on Monday announced it has completed its clinical study of patients between 5 and 11 years old and will give that data to the FDA by the end of the month.