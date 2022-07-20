Watch Now: Dangerous heat wave prompts warning from Tulsa-area leaders: 'Stay inside; make smart choices'

With no signs of relief from triple-digit temperatures, Tulsa leaders say precautions can keep residents safe while helping emergency crews as they're handling an escalating number of heat-related calls.

“The best thing that folks can do for our first responders is to heed this advice,” EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka said during a news conference Wednesday. “Stay inside; make smart choices.”

The day before, medics had responded to 10 heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa area, with six of those patients requiring transportation to hospitals, Paluka said. So far this summer, EMSA had responded to 246 heat-related emergency calls, with 140 patients taken to hospitals.

“These numbers are what we would expect to see in mid- to late August,” he said, adding that 80% of those who have recently been transported to hospitals for heat emergencies were between 20 and 40 years old.

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related cause of death in the United States each year, according to Joe Kralicek, executive director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.

“We’re here as a community to urge the residents of Tulsa to take this heat seriously and to take the actions necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones from any heat-related illness,” Kralicek said.

Air conditioning is the best way to protect oneself from heat-related illness and death, he said. Fans could make the situation worse if used alone, he added.

"Don't rely on fans when the temperature is over 95 degrees for your sole source of cooling down because that will help dehydrate you; it will give you a false sense of security," Kralicek said.

His advice: Drink plenty of water if you have to go out. Wear light colored, loose-fitting clothing. Take frequent breaks, and "utilize the buddy system" so that if a person has a heat-related health issue, someone else will know it in time to get them help.

With a 15% to 20% jump in area residents' daily usage of cooling stations, a fourth center has been added. The cooling stations are at the John 3:16 mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.; The Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave.; Tulsa County Social Services, 2401 Charles Page Blvd.; and Expo Square, 4609 E. 21st St. The stations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until further notice.

Outreach teams are focusing on "lifesaving measures” for homeless people, said Josh Sanders of Housing Solutions. “We are providing water, hats, cooling towels and hydration packets.”

Housing Solutions also is providing transportation to cooling stations. More information can be found at housingsolutionstulsa.org/assistance-request.

People who need further help can call 211 for assistance with needs such as air conditioning and food.

Because of the extreme risk associated with the heat, utility providers have suspended disconnecting the electricity accounts of residents who haven't made their payments. People should contact their utility provider if their power goes out, Kralicek said.

Amid the prolonged heatwave, the Southwest Power Pool, the power grid operator for Oklahoma and 13 other states, has issued advisories just short of its emergency-level alert system.

High regionwide electricity use resulted in another peak-load record Tuesday for the power grid operator, according to SPP.

The Southwest Power Pool extended its Conservative Operations Advisory through 10 p.m. Wednesday "because of continued high loads and risks regarding the availability of generation resources," according to a news release. SPP also has issued a Resource Advisory that sunsets at 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to the grid operator, a Resource Advisory comes with severe weather conditions and load-forecast uncertainty; a Conservative Operations Advisory is declared when the Southwest Power Pool determines a need to operate its system conservatively. Neither advisory requires the public to conserve energy, according to SPP.

Among other concerns related to the prolonged heat are worsening drought conditions and an elevated risk of grass fires, according to Steve Piltz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

The heat pattern is not going to change for at least a week, he said Wednesday.

Although no burn ban is in effect, residents are asked to hold off on outside fires. If drought conditions worsen, a legal burn ban could be triggered, Kralicek said.

“We’re seeing vegetation go dormant because of the lack of precipitation,” Piltz said. “In general, we’ve seen less than 10% of our normal rainfall since early June.

"Watch the fire danger, and also you should be monitoring water consumption.”