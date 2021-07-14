Watch Now: Crowd boos as Gov. Stitt gives closing statement at McGirt forum

Gov. Kevin Stitt ended the "McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Forum" roughly an hour earlier than planned Tuesday night, descending from the podium to jeers and chants of "Shame on you" due to audience members' belief that prosecutors disrespected tribal sovereignty.
