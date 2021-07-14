 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Crowd boos as Gov. Stitt gives closing statement at McGirt forum
0 Comments

Watch Now: Crowd boos as Gov. Stitt gives closing statement at McGirt forum

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kevin Stitt ended the "McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Forum" roughly an hour earlier than planned July 13, descending from the podium to jeers and chants of "Shame on you" due to audience members' belief that prosecutors disrespected tribal sovereignty.

Gov. Kevin Stitt ended the "McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Forum" roughly an hour earlier than planned Tuesday night, descending from the podium to jeers and chants of "Shame on you" due to audience members' belief that prosecutors disrespected tribal sovereignty.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New wearable turns sweat from hands into energy for tech

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News