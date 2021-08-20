 Skip to main content
Watch Now: COVID testing has ramped back up around Tulsa, affecting high positivity rate
Those with allergy symptoms are urged to get tested. "If we don't slow this down, we're going to be talking about dealing with COVID forever," Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said.

Tulsa Health Department's Dr. Bruce Dart spoke Thursday about increased cases, encouraging residents to take all precautions against COVID-19.

Vaccines continue to reign as the “best way out of this pandemic” and offer a high-degree of protection from the worst outcomes of COVID-19, Dart said, but the most effective response also includes everyone masking indoors, frequent hand-washing, avoiding crowds, social distancing and staying home if one is sick.

