 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: COVID consequences: What can unvaccinated people expect if they get infected?
0 Comments

Watch Now: COVID consequences: What can unvaccinated people expect if they get infected?

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Brent Brown, OU College of Medicine professor and chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, speaks July 13 on what patients go through in and out of the hospital.

Dr. Brent Brown, OU College of Medicine professor and chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, speaks Tuesday on what patients go through in and out of the hospital.

Dr. Brown was one of the speakers of Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s expert panel.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Break Free! Cows caught in UK tunnel after breaking out of enclosure

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News