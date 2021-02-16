Watch now: Controlled power interruptions remain possible as grid operator issues energy emergency updates

Another 2,500 customers along 91st from Riverside to Yale also appear to be without power until about 11:30 a.m.; the outage in that area is estimated to last about four hours. An outage affecting about 1,500 near the Arkansas River from Tulsa Hills north to the Red Fork area is estimated to last until 1 p.m.

Outages affecting several thousand more customers in far south Tulsa, Broken Arrow and areas to the east also are expected to last until about 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

About 4,000 customers in midtown are reportedly without power until 1 p.m.

Those outages are not listed as a capacity issue, meaning it should not be considered among controlled service interruptions and could last longer than a couple of hours.

Update (9 a.m.): About 20,000 PSO customers in the Tulsa area are experiencing power outages, including many due to issues with the grid's capacity.

About 1,400 in the Brookside area are without power due to a controlled interruption of service, according to PSO's outage map, with restoration estimated at 11:30 a.m.

More than 1,000 PSO customers near Keystone Lake are expected to be without power until 9:30-11:30 a.m., according to the outage map, most of them due to capacity issues.