Watch now: Controlled power interruptions remain possible as grid operator issues energy emergency updates

Update (11:30 a.m.): The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) declared a return to an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2, the Grand River Dam Authority reported on its Facebook site. At this time, we do not have any interruptions of service on the GRDA system, and we do not anticipate we will see additional interruptions of service during the day. But the possibility of additional interruptions will increase later this evening and again Wednesday morning.
Update (11:15 a.m.): USPS said operations at the Tulsa Processing and Distribution center would be suspended Tuesday due to power outages.
Fewer than 10,000 PSO customers are currently without power, according to the outage map, which shows restoration of service for many areas previously reported.
PSO said the power grid operator informed the utility around 11 a.m. that controlled service interruptions could cease.
Update (10:45 a.m.): OG&E said service interruptions would cease after an announcement from SPP at 10:15 a.m. They continued to ask for conservation to minimize the need for further service interruptions.
Update (9:45 a.m.): About 3,000 customers near 71st and Riverside in south Tulsa are expected to be without power until 1 p.m., according to PSO's outage map.
Another 2,500 customers along 91st from Riverside to Yale also appear to be without power until about 11:30 a.m.; the outage in that area is estimated to last about four hours. An outage affecting about 1,500 near the Arkansas River from Tulsa Hills north to the Red Fork area is estimated to last until 1 p.m.
Outages affecting several thousand more customers in far south Tulsa, Broken Arrow and areas to the east also are expected to last until about 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
About 4,000 customers in midtown are reportedly without power until 1 p.m.
Those outages are not listed as a capacity issue, meaning it should not be considered among controlled service interruptions and could last longer than a couple of hours.
Update (9 a.m.): About 20,000 PSO customers in the Tulsa area are experiencing power outages, including many due to issues with the grid's capacity.
About 1,400 in the Brookside area are without power due to a controlled interruption of service, according to PSO's outage map, with restoration estimated at 11:30 a.m.
More than 1,000 PSO customers near Keystone Lake are expected to be without power until 9:30-11:30 a.m., according to the outage map, most of them due to capacity issues.
Update (7 a.m. Tuesday): Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 again early Tuesday. According to PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford, thousands of Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers have already been affected by the rolling outages lasting about one hour.
As of about 7 a.m., the total is 15,000 customers whose power has been interrupted in the McAlester, Lawton and Tulsa areas, Whiteford said.
"PSO will attempt to notify all customers affected by the controlled outage although the immediacy of the SPP request may prevent advance notice," a news release stated.
Other non-controlled outages are still likely with dangerous wind chills; according to PSO's outage map, nearly 10,000 in the Tulsa area are without power early Tuesday.
Mayor G.T. Bynum early Tuesday on the call with Whiteford said his own power at home had gone out.
The Southwest Power Pool directed controlled interruptions in Muskogee, Glenpool, Oklahoma City and other areas served by OG&E, according to the energy firm. Those interruptions are lasting two hours.
The Grand River Dam Authority, also part of the SPP, announced it started an hourlong controlled interruption to service in Stillwater at 7:30 a.m.
The extreme cold's burden on power generation has forced electric utility Public Service Company of Oklahoma to plan for power interruptions to its customers on a rotating basis, a spokesman said Monday.
Little Rock, Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states, issued at 10:08 a.m. Monday an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, its highest alert, signaling that its operating reserves are below the required minimum. SPP has directed its member utilities to be prepared to implement controlled interruptions of service, if necessary.
SPP later Monday lowered its alert to Level 2, with no anticipated rolling blackouts, for now.
SPP on Monday asked PSO to reduce its load by 44 megawatts, PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said. That represents about 1.7% of PSO's generation capacity, according to the company's website.
"We can certainly have a coordinated interruption of service event," Whiteford said. "We may have to do some of that."
Whiteford later said about 11,000 customers in the Tulsa, Lawton, McAlester, Shidler, Nowata and Inola areas were affected with the first controlled outage for about an hour, with power being interrupted from roughly 12:15-1:15 p.m. before being restored.
Whiteford said late Monday afternoon that the EAA level was reduced to Alert Level 2.
"We are currently NOT doing more coordinated interruptions ... at least for the time being," he said in an email Monday afternoon. Should another temporary interruption of power be required, customers should be prepared to be without power for about two hours, said the company, which added that will make every attempt to provide advance notice to specific areas, alerting customers of the possibility of controlled outages.
In the event of a rolling outages, the city of Tulsa's critical infrastructure, such as 911 and police and fire dispatch will remain unaffected. City utilities also won't be affected.
The second-largest electric utility in the state, PSO serves more than 300,000 customers in the Tulsa metro and more than 562,000 households statewide.
"Controlled service interruptions are a last resort, and a step we take only when necessary to safeguard continued reliability of the regional grid," Lanny Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.
The region’s energy supply may continue to tighten over the next several days because of persistent, widespread and extreme cold, according to SPP's analysis of current forecast data. Customers can mitigate the risk of widespread and longer-lasting outages by temporarily reducing the amount of energy they use.
So that no further measures are necessary, PSO asks its customers to turn down thermostats and reduce usage of large appliances to limit the use of electricity. The company stresses that customers should use energy needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage but minor adjustments to thermostats and other measures can make a significant difference to the system.
OG&E, which has electric customers in Sapulpa, Glenpool, Bixby and Jenks, said interruptions in service would be likely.
"We have been directed by the Southwest Power Pool to initiate temporary service interruptions to manage regional system load and avoid protracted power outages," the company said on its Facebook page.
"This will likely continue to be the case over the next few days because of the continued cold weather across the region and the demand for natural gas. It is urgent we all do our part to conserve power to help the region navigate this current situation and minimize further interruptions."
The Grand River Dam Authority also issued a statement on its Facebook page, saying rolling blackouts are likely.
"GRDA anticipates that it will be forced into a load shed scenario at the request of SPP in order to balance generation and load, and maintain system stability, across the region," it said.
"Not all GRDA customers will be affected at one time, but on a rotational basis this action may negatively impact power delivery to some GRDA customers, resulting in a controlled interruption of service that may persist for an hour or longer."
However, Vinita-based Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative said it was not anticipating rolling interruptions for its customers.
"Although conditions can change very quickly, NOEC is not currently expecting to implement any form of rolling blackout," it said Monday on its Facebook page.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said Monday night that he will be drafting a request for a federal disaster declaration that would include individual heating and energy assistance.
"This is going to help Oklahomans better afford these spikes in energy costs ... that will be coming."
Stitt said he is also asking the Biden administration for a national disaster declaration for Oklahoma, "Which would also unlock more federal aid programs for Oklahomans ... and our ag community."
How to prepare for power outages
• Keep mobile devices fully charged; prepare backup battery power units if available.
• Plan for medical needs for devices requiring power or medication requiring cold storage.
• Put some immediate-need food items from the fridge and freezer into a cooler so you won’t have to open your fridge. An unopened refrigerator can keep food safe for two to four hours; a freezer can hold 24-48 hours depending on fullness. Freeze half-full jugs of water and keep in freezer to help keep food cold during an outage.
• Open the cabinet doors under sinks (especially on exterior walls) to allow whatever warm air is in the house to continue to circulate around plumbing. Prepare some potable water in case pipes freeze.
• Make sure you can open your garage door manually if you’ll need to get your vehicle out.