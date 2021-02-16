Watch now: Controlled power interruptions have affected 15,000 Oklahomans, PSO says as energy emergency again upgraded by grid operator

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So that no further measures are necessary, PSO asks its customers to turn down thermostats and reduce usage of large appliances to limit the use of electricity. The company stresses that customers should use energy needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage but minor adjustments to thermostats and other measures can make a significant difference to the system.

OG&E, which has electric customers in Sapulpa, Glenpool, Bixby and Jenks, said interruptions in service would be likely.

"We have been directed by the Southwest Power Pool to initiate temporary service interruptions to manage regional system load and avoid protracted power outages," the company said on its Facebook page.

"This will likely continue to be the case over the next few days because of the continued cold weather across the region and the demand for natural gas. It is urgent we all do our part to conserve power to help the region navigate this current situation and minimize further interruptions."

The Grand River Dam Authority also issued a statement on its Facebook page, saying rolling blackouts are likely.