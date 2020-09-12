Watch Now: Climb to commemorate 9/11 moves outside for Tulsa firefighters, first responders

It was the last time America stood still, when sports, concerts and life itself came to a sudden stop as the country woke up to 9/11.
Nineteen years later, COVID-19 meant Tulsa firefighters and other first responders couldn’t climb the stairs in a skyscraper as they have in years past to honor those who died. In lieu of flights of stairs, firefighters slogged up Big Bertha, the towering hill above the Tisdale Parkway and Gilcrease Expressway interchange.
“It’s just crazy to believe it was 19 years ago — that it’s been that long,” said District Chief Bryan Hickerson. “I still remember where I was when it happened, where I was on that day.”
The International Association of Firefighters Local 176 previously hosted the stair climb at First Place Tower downtown. The climb symbolizes the 110 stories in the World Trade Center on what was the deadliest day for firefighters in American history, with 343 members of the New York City Fire Department killed.
Before heading up the hillside, Hickerson and others swapped stories about where they were that morning 19 years ago.
Hickerson, a 31-year veteran of the department with the rank of captain at the time, had just left his overnight shift. He saw the first images from New York at his side job that morning before going home only a few hours in.
Others watched in horror at their fire stations, but many of today’s firefighters were in grade school that morning. A few of the area’s youngest firefighters hadn’t been born yet.
On a rainy day in Tulsa 19 years later, Big Bertha made for a muddy incline barely firm enough to climb in tennis shoes, with the walk back down requiring equal caution.
Isaac Bennett, athletic director at Crossover Preparatory Academy, said he knew of many firefighters who had already worked out on the hill, where he also runs frequently. When COVID-19 made doing the climb inside a downtown building impossible, Bennett said he was thrilled to have more first responders come out to the hill.
But Bennett said Friday’s climb was more than a little different.
He ran the hill with the firefighters and said that “I am running with some of the most special people in the city.”
“To this day, every time 9/11 comes around, it’s a special feeling from the impact it had on my life and how it affected this country.”
As 8:46 a.m. approached, marking the time when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center, firefighters gathered for a prayer.
Across Tulsa, trucks rolled outside fire stations for a radio call commemorating those killed 19 years ago before winding up the lights and sirens in remembrance.
And on Big Bertha, they started the climb for those who never came down.
Stetson Payne
918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
