Watch Now: Climb to commemorate 9/11 moves outside for Tulsa firefighters, first responders

It was the last time America stood still, when sports, concerts and life itself came to a sudden stop as the country woke up to 9/11.

Nineteen years later, COVID-19 meant Tulsa firefighters and other first responders couldn’t climb the stairs in a skyscraper as they have in years past to honor those who died. In lieu of flights of stairs, firefighters slogged up Big Bertha, the towering hill above the Tisdale Parkway and Gilcrease Expressway interchange.

“It’s just crazy to believe it was 19 years ago — that it’s been that long,” said District Chief Bryan Hickerson. “I still remember where I was when it happened, where I was on that day.”

The International Association of Firefighters Local 176 previously hosted the stair climb at First Place Tower downtown. The climb symbolizes the 110 stories in the World Trade Center on what was the deadliest day for firefighters in American history, with 343 members of the New York City Fire Department killed.

Before heading up the hillside, Hickerson and others swapped stories about where they were that morning 19 years ago.