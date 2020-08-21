With the number of new COVID-19 cases continuing to decrease countywide, city and county leaders were in the mood Thursday to say thank you.
“We are very grateful to Tulsans for being smart about wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, washing their hands and taking this seriously,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
“They are helping reduce the number of cases and also reduce the number of hospitalizations that we’re seeing.”
Bynum, addressing the media at a COVID update press conference, was joined by County Commissioner Karen Keith and Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart.
As he discussed the decline and other trends, Dart specifically highlighted the city of Tulsa’s recent adoption of a mask ordinance.
“Our daily positivity rate continues to be higher than we’d like, but cases are definitely going down. … We want to thank the mayor and City Council for the mask mandate,” he said.
By contrast, Dart said, Broken Arrow — which does not have a mask mandate — continues to make up “a larger and larger portion of the county’s total cases.”
“This has been an increasing trend for several weeks,” he said, adding that 16% of all the county’s cases are in the portion of Broken Arrow that’s in Tulsa County.
He said the city of Tulsa has around 65% of the cases, Bixby 5% and all other municipalities less than 5%.
Asked why Broken Arrow’s share of the total is climbing, Dart said, “We can speculate all we want. We know that in Tulsa we have guidance asking people to wear masking in public, which we know mitigates the spread. That guidance does not exist in Broken Arrow. We could attribute it to that.”
There’s a variety of things that could factor in, he said. “But I haven’t seen anything significant from a community perspective, so that’s why I’m talking about masks.”
“Right now,” Dart added, “we know that transmission has everything to do with human behavior, and that’s what we’re trying to change.”
Talking about the continued overall decline, Dart said that for the week of Aug. 9-15, new county cases decreased 28% from the prior week.
He said the 18-35 age group continues to be the group with the most cases.
Bynum said the number of first responders and other city of Tulsa employees having to be quarantined has declined steadily over the last month.
“As of today, we have eight firefighters, 11 police officers and 24 nonsworn employees in quarantine. That’s a dramatic improvement from where we were a month ago.”
Bynum mentioned that the city still needs qualified adults to staff a newly announced school support camp for first responders and other city employees.
The camp, which will operate at different park sites, is for employees with children who don’t have care options if they’re not in school.
“We need school support aides so we can keep the group sizes small,” the mayor said. “So if you or someone you know has teaching or child care experience, please call 918-596-7275. These are temporary positions, but they’re full-time work.”
The camp will operate through December and then be reevaluated, he said.
Keith talked more about the recent decision to cancel this year’s Tulsa State Fair.
“We just couldn’t take the chance of contributing to a super-spreader in our own backyard,” she said. “We know it’s disappointing. But we also know it’s the right choice.”
The annual junior livestock show that accompanies the fair was spared, and for now it is scheduled to happen.
But officials are being vigilant, Keith added.
“If we see a surge in cases or anticipate the show would be an impediment to the region’s ability to mitigate COVID or put these young people at risk, we reserved the ability to cancel that event completely.”