 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: City resumes search for mass graves associated with 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
0 comments
topical

Watch Now: City resumes search for mass graves associated with 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor G.T. Bynum fielded questions about reparations during a news conference at the excavation of a mass grave at Oaklawn Cemetery.

One hundred years to the day after white mobs burned Tulsa’s thriving Black Greenwood neighborhood, the city’s effort to identify potential mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre resumed Tuesday at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Crews focused on better defining the boundaries of potential mass graves identified during a test excavation late last year.

Researchers in October found what they said appear to be 12 badly decomposed coffins fitted tightly into a trench in what was once Oaklawn’s Black paupers’ field.

Scientists believe that based on written evidence, the manner of the burial and two nearby tombstones, the remains are likely those of Black men killed in Tulsa’s African American Greenwood section on May 31-June 1, 1921.

Using a track hoe, researchers on Tuesday began to remove the soil that had been placed over the text excavation site.

“It is believed remains are located anywhere from 3-5 feet below the overburden, and crews are working to remove a few inches of soil at a time to uncover those remains so further analysis can be conducted,” the city said in a news release.

Excavation and exhumation work is scheduled to continue Wednesday morning. Researchers plan to work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced in 2018 the city’s intent to search for potential mass graves associated with the race massacre. Official records indicate 37 people died in the racial violence, but it is widely believed that the figure is much higher.

The University of Oklahoma-Oklahoma Archaeological Survey and the 1921 Graves Physical Investigation Committee are leading the investigation.

Records indicate that at least 18 African Americans killed in the massacre were buried in Oaklawn. Although the location has long since been forgotten, the victims are referred to as the Original 18.

The location of two nearby tombstones bearing the names of two men known to have been killed in the massacre has been one of the few clues.

Researchers have said previously that they believe the area being excavated is large enough to contain 30 sets of remains.

The city’s ultimate goal is to identify the remains and share its findings with the families of the victims who have been waiting for answers for a century.

For more information on the mass graves search, go the the city of Tulsa's website at www.cityoftulsa.org/1921Graves.

— Tulsa World reporter Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce
Local News

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce

  • Updated

"We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year," organizers said in a statement.

Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Complete coverage here

Visits with centenarian Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will stay possible through interactive exhibit unveiled at Gilcrease Museum

Cornel West calls for peace, truth in addressing 'vicious contempt' of Race Massacre

City, economic groups plan to pour $4 million into new Greenwood entrepreneurial services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News