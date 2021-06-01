Watch Now: City resumes search for mass graves associated with 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

One hundred years to the day after white mobs burned Tulsa’s thriving Black Greenwood neighborhood, the city’s effort to identify potential mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre resumed Tuesday at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Crews focused on better defining the boundaries of potential mass graves identified during a test excavation late last year.

Researchers in October found what they said appear to be 12 badly decomposed coffins fitted tightly into a trench in what was once Oaklawn’s Black paupers’ field.

Scientists believe that based on written evidence, the manner of the burial and two nearby tombstones, the remains are likely those of Black men killed in Tulsa’s African American Greenwood section on May 31-June 1, 1921.

Using a track hoe, researchers on Tuesday began to remove the soil that had been placed over the text excavation site.

“It is believed remains are located anywhere from 3-5 feet below the overburden, and crews are working to remove a few inches of soil at a time to uncover those remains so further analysis can be conducted,” the city said in a news release.

Excavation and exhumation work is scheduled to continue Wednesday morning. Researchers plan to work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.