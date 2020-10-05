Watch now: City removes Black Lives Matter mural from site of Tulsa Race Massacre

Gallery: Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood Ave. removed for a resurfacing project

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in 1921

Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbed Black Wall Street, according to tradition, by the great educator Booker T. Washington. Residential neighborhoods spread out in a bustling community of several thousand souls.

In a little more than 12 hours, it was gone. White mobs invaded Greenwood intent on burning, looting and killing. This is what happened in the 1921.

