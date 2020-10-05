Watch now: City removes Black Lives Matter mural from site of Tulsa Race Massacre

The city of Tulsa removed a massive Black Lives Matter street painting Monday morning from the site of the 1921 Race Massacre, one of the nation’s worst episodes of racial violence.
The sign was painted by activists in the historic Greenwood District without the city’s permission just days before President Donald Trump’s June 20 rally at the BOK Center and just weeks after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.
Streets and Stormwater Director Terry Ball said the work began about 4:15 a.m.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the road work began early so that it could proceed without interference.
"This is a lawful street project, conducted in a way to minimize disruption for the workers and adjacent businesses," Bynum said. "With the earlier start time, we hope to finish work by the end of tomorrow instead of later this week.”
Within about two hours, the sign was gone after workers completed the milling, which involves grinding off the top 2 inches of asphalt. Ball said he expects repaving to be completed Monday afternoon.
Here’s what the milling looks like. No one from the public is here. Most people I had spoken to expected work to begin around 7. @cityoftulsagov did not post a start time in its press release. pic.twitter.com/EdJBYFOODg— Kevin Canfield (@aWorldofKC) October 5, 2020
C.J. Webber-Neal was one of the first Tulsans, not counting media or road crew, to make it to Greenwood on Monday morning.
The president of the Greenwood Arts and Cultural Society arrived with a camera just before 7 a.m., almost 45 minutes after the lettering had been removed.
“I think they did it early because they knew there was going to be resistance to this,” Webber-Neal said. “They felt that the only way that they were going to be able to do this without anybody forming protests or things was to come out here and do this early.
“I think it’s a sad day in Tulsa.”
The City Council, in consultation with the Mayor Office and City Attorney’s Office, determined that keeping the sign in place would likely prompt legal challenges and serve as an invitation to others to use city streets as canvases for their messages.
The routine mill and overlay project had been scheduled for the spring of 2021, but the City Council, in consultation with the Mayor's Office and City Attorney’s Office, determined that keeping the sign in place would likely prompt legal challenges and serve as an invitation to others to use city streets as canvases for their messages.
Removing the street sign did not cost the city any additional money as it was part of a scheduled road project.
City officials had explored several options for retaining the sign. Bynum approached the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce to see if it would be interested in taking ownership of the street and assuming responsibility for the sign, but the offer was declined.
Bynum has said he supports the sign’s message but cannot support keeping it on a city street.
“I fully support the display of this message on private property, as has already been done without controversy in a number of locations around the city,” Bynum said Friday.
City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, Tulsa's only Black councilor, said last week the city had caved to pressure from bigots and racists.
“The city — because people were bitching, racists were calling elected officials and raising hell about it — said, ‘No, it needs to come up, it needs to come up now, it needs to come up now, it was done illegally, it was done illegally, blah, blah blah,’” Hall-Harper said. “And so Tulsa is the only major city in this country that said we have to remove it, as opposed to standing on the right side of history and saying, ‘This issue was more important than that.’”
Hall-Harper has said previously that she hopes to find a way to permit a Black Lives Matter street sign in the Greenwood District through the city’s Main Street program. The Historic Greenwood District was recently added as a program of the Oklahoma Main Street Center.
The Race Massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921. The official death count, based on death certificates and National Guard reports, is 37, but authorities said at the time that they couldn’t confirm that all deaths were accounted for.
Some estimate that hundreds of people were killed. Hundreds more were injured, and thousands were left homeless. The prosperous black business district on Greenwood Avenue was destroyed, as was much of the black residential area.
The yellow-painted Black Lives Matter lettering stretched for nearly 300 feet along Greenwood Avenue from east Archer Street north to the overpass of Interstate 244, an area once known as Black Wall Street before it was destroyed in the massacre.
Word had spread that work on removal would begin at 7 this morning. The Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood Ave. was gone by that time. https://t.co/QF5XF39UXh #BlackLivesMatter #BLM #tulsa pic.twitter.com/ywF9KdO8fp— Mike Simons (@mikesimonsphoto) October 5, 2020
The re-striped road is expected to be reopened as early as Wednesday.
Terry Baccus, 57, arrived on Greenwood Avenue just after the sun rose.
Baccus looked around at the empty streets and said there was a reason no protesters were out.
“I think it’s going to be put back down,” he said. “Where are the protesters at, right? So they are just like, ‘OK, they are going to do what they do; we’ll put it back down.’”
