Watch Now: City Hall hacking update: Officials ID source of attack, but decline to say who is responsible, citing federal investigation

In a statement, the department said the city is working diligently to restore the systems, which store and process in-car and body-worn camera data.

“In the interim, Tulsa Police personnel may not be wearing body cameras or operating their in-car camera system through this period of restoration,” the statement read in part. “Body cameras, including the records management system, are top priorities for restoration as both systems work hand in hand to provide transparency for both citizens and police officers.”

Speaking during an afternoon press conference, Bynum clarified the situation, saying the cameras still work but that uploading data off them has become a problem because the city’s Wi-Fi system is down.

“The IT department is working with TPD to upload all of the data off of those cameras, just utilizing different processes, and get them back in the field,” Bynum said. “Our goal is to have them back to being fully deployed here in the next seven to 10 days.”

Bynum assured Tulsans that police and firefighters continue to do their work in the field, but not as quickly as they would like.

“First responders in Tulsa were responding to emergencies long before computers were widely used,” he said.