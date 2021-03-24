Watch Now: City COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place as officials gauge spring break's effect on case numbers

Tulsa's pandemic restrictions will stay in place at least two more weeks as area health officials and hospital leaders gauge the effects of spring break travel on COVID-19 cases in the county.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum made the announcement Wednesday during a news conference full of COVID-19 updates broadcast online.
"One thing I learned early on in this pandemic is not to make predictions," Bynum said in response to a question about when restrictions could be lifted, eliciting muted chuckles from Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart. "We're going to follow the data."
Tulsa's existing mask ordinance is set to expire April 30, but residents have wondered whether it could come sooner after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced two weeks ago he was lifting restrictions on events in the state and the mask mandate over state buildings.
Bynum said he thought Stitt's comments about the goals of restrictions were "exactly correct;" restrictions were not put in place to get cases or hospitalizations to zero, for such a goal is nearly impossible. Restrictions were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 through the community and therefore lessen the burden on hospitals.
Tulsa's current goal is to follow the guidance of health care professionals, particularly area hospital leaders, who are "the last line of defense for saving lives here in the community," Bynum said.
Hospital leaders asked the city to wait to consider restriction changes until at least two weeks past the end of spring break, when many young people were expected to travel, Bynum said.
Although the full effect of the break on the city and county's COVID-19 cases might not be known until then, Bynum said he was "cautiously optimistic and encouraged" by the downward data trends thus far.
The state reported 2,619 new cases in the last week, which is a fraction of the weekly totals more common throughout November to January. Nearly 30,000 cases were reported in a single week in early January. The state recorded 4,850 investigated deaths on Wednesday.
A total of 774 Tulsa County residents have died from the virus since March 2020, Dart said, and more than 72,300 infections were recorded in the same time frame.
Two-hundred forty Oklahomans remained hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the latest data available, with 54 patients in ICU beds. Thirty-nine of those hospitalized were in Tulsa County, with 11 in ICU beds.
County-level daily data is more difficult to come by now that the state Department of Health changed its reporting cadence from daily to weekly, a decision Dart said THD was not involved in.
Dart said THD would like to continue to update its data dashboards with daily information, but the state took that off the table when it switched its reporting cadence.
The effect on the city and county's ability to effectively respond to the pandemic with less data remains unseen. Dart said THD's relationship with OSDH is such that if additional information was needed, they'd be able to ask for it.
"We're going to have to wait and see, to be honest," Dart said. "So far, I think we've adapted to every challenge that we've gotten through this pandemic."
Dart and Bynum encouraged all residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they were eligible, which both leaders celebrated would soon include all Oklahomans 16 and up. The state announced it would move into Phase 4, the final of the state's population priority framework, on Monday.
As people continue to get vaccinated, Dart said, "we are finally starting to see the light at the end of this very, very long, bleak year."
"The vaccine's really our best shot to get past this pandemic."
The pun was likely intended, as THD launched a video campaign immediately following the conference called #OurShot918 which allows vaccinated residents to share why they chose to be vaccinated and encourage others to do the same.
Wednesday's video featured clips from a dental hygienist, first responders and some older residents, among others.
"For the last 25 years, my life has been dedicated to helping people," said a man who appeared to be a firefighter. "One way of doing that is getting the COVID vaccine."
An older man shared his thoughts a little more succinctly, making it clear why the videos are advertised as "real talk."
"Don't be a (expletive)," he said dead-pan. "Get the vaccine."
Oklahoma residents can register for a vaccine through the state's online portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or vaccinefinder.org.