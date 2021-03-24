Watch Now: City COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place as officials gauge spring break's effect on case numbers

Dart said THD would like to continue to update its data dashboards with daily information, but the state took that off the table when it switched its reporting cadence.

The effect on the city and county's ability to effectively respond to the pandemic with less data remains unseen. Dart said THD's relationship with OSDH is such that if additional information was needed, they'd be able to ask for it.

"We're going to have to wait and see, to be honest," Dart said. "So far, I think we've adapted to every challenge that we've gotten through this pandemic."

Dart and Bynum encouraged all residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they were eligible, which both leaders celebrated would soon include all Oklahomans 16 and up. The state announced it would move into Phase 4, the final of the state's population priority framework, on Monday.

As people continue to get vaccinated, Dart said, "we are finally starting to see the light at the end of this very, very long, bleak year."

"The vaccine's really our best shot to get past this pandemic."